GLENS FALLS — The Common Council on Tuesday will decide the fate of two rezoning requests — one to allow a larger Stewart’s Shop at the site of the old Time Warner Cable building on Ridge Street and another for an expansion of Ames Goldsmith Corp.
Stewart’s bought the old cable company property. It has an option to buy a former accountant’s office at 258 Ridge St. and the parking lot at 260 Ridge St. and is seeking a zoning change from residential to commercial. The plan is to combine the lots into a 1 1/2-acre site and build a new store with gasoline pumps. Residents have worried that the larger store would change the character of the neighborhood and lead to increased traffic.
The option to buy the adjacent parcels is set to expire soon, according to the current owners. Representatives for Stewart’s have tried to change the store's layout to ease neighbors's concerns. At a work session on June 20, representatives from the company presented a revised proposal, reorienting the building by 90 degrees and changing the site layout from five pumps on two islands to a single four-pump island.
Ames Goldsmith, which makes silver-based products, wants to build a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its complex at 21 Rogers St. It needs to rezone a neighboring vacant parcel at 25 Rogers St. from multifamily residential to light industrial to make this happen.
Ames Goldsmith President Frank Barber said previously the expansion is needed to accommodate growth in one of the company’s product lines.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Common Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall.
