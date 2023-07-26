The Glens Falls Common Council passed three bond resolutions totaling $49.5 million for new projects related to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, but the city is not yet borrowing the money.

The approved resolutions would cover project costs of $13.161 million in electrical system upgrades, $30.426 million in water distribution system upgrades, and $2.936 million for inflow and infiltration reduction on Washington and East Washington streets.

Before the vote, the resolutions for the electrical upgrades and water distribution system were pulled for discussion by Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham.

The two resolutions asked for $46 million in bonds to cover the projects. Mayor Bill Collins said that the bond resolutions needed to be made prior to the city’s Consolidated Funds Application. The application is a way for municipalities to apply for state and federal grants with one application. That deadline is July 28.

“We’re not taking out any bonds at all. What it does is allows us to put them on the CFA to say we passed a bond resolution that we are ready to borrow money if we get these grants and decide to move forward,” he said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.

Lapham said some of his constituents had concerns of the cost of the projects and the amount of money that would be borrowed to cover them.

City Engineer Jeremy Schneible said that if the grant funding doesn’t cover a large portion of the projects, the department would look into downsizing the project to a more manageable scale.

“If a grant amount came in for less than we were hoping, we would reevaluate the scope of the project. We would probably cut it down to a manageable size where it wouldn’t be such a big financial ask,” he said.

Lapham said he had spoken with City Controller Susanne Kasitch about the city’s current bonding status. She said that the city is currently bonded $7 million for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, and there are city debts that are soon to be retired.

Kasitch said that this year was the last payment, $495,000, for the Water Treatment Bond. By 2026, the City will have $1,147,078 freed up from prior payments.

After one of the worst bond markets in 2022, the bond market indicates a positive view for 2023, but Kasitch said the city will pursue low interest and 0% interest loans.

The electrical upgrades will improve electrical distribution equipment at the City of Glens Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant and replace an aeration blower. The plant’s existing electrical distribution equipment is over 35 years old and will result in energy savings, increased system reliability, and reduced maintenance costs, documents with the city say.

The water distribution project will upgrade clean water distribution in the city. Some areas of the city’s water distribution system do not provide sufficient pressure for fire suppression, which is critical for public health and safety.

The city’s distribution system has approximately 67 miles of water mains, of which approximately 72%, about 48 miles, are unlined cast iron pipe installed prior to 1940. Since the majority of the water mains have a diameter less than eight inches, the distribution system is most likely experiencing scaling and buildup of iron corrosion.

A 2017 study of the city’s water distribution system identified seven areas for water main upgrades. The proposed project includes the areas of Mason Street, Windy Ridge, Harrison Avenue, Gage Avenue, Grand Street, Cooper Street, and Grant Avenue.

The Washington and East Washington Streets project will install two below ground, stormwater chambers — one near the corner of Washington and Glen streets and the other the corner of Glen and Bay streets. The proposed chambers would receive flow from existing separate storm sewers that currently connect to combined sewers flowing to the Glens Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This will separate stormwater from sewage, and keep sewage from overflowing into the Hudson River after heavy rains. The stormwater collected in the chambers can be used to water city plants.