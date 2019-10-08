GLENS FALLS — Requiring 10 days of notice to hold a protest and whether the regulations were needed at all were the main points of people who spoke out at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting on a proposed local law regarding demonstrations.
Members of the pro-Trump group American Patriots Express questioned the need for the rules.
APEX co-founder Florence “Fe” Sherman pointed out that anti-Trump groups have had protests for years.
“We’re brand new. We’re three months old and now, all of a sudden, you want to inflict all these rules,” she said.
“We’re trying to keep the peace. That’s all.” said Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri.
Sherman blamed negative media coverage that has portrayed the group as violent.
Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said they are trying to get a handle on the situation.
“We have heard comments from people on either side that were both feeling that they wanted more protection. Our goal is not to impose anything on one group. It would be the same for either group regardless of their content,” she said.
Sherman was not convinced, saying that the issue is only coming up now that there are a large group of conservatives, Republicans, independents and even some Democrats standing up for President Trump.
“It appears now that you guys are trying to silence us,” she said.
She said nobody has gotten hurt at one of their rallies.
“No one has and hopefully no one ever will,” said Mayor Dan Hall.
Dave Archambault, of the pro-Trump group North Country Deplorables, also believes that the group has been mischaracterized. He said the most recent protest in Centennial Circle consisted of about 15 people.
He said that nobody was violent. A person driving through the circle swore at them and made a U-turn to get out of his car and confront the group, before two police officers moved him along.
Another person smashed into a car when the driver stopped to confront people in the circle.
Archibald said he does not know how the rumor started that people would be bringing unloaded weapons to the event.
The group brought Nerf guns as a joke.
Still, Councilman Jim Campinell took issue with a member of the group, Mike Kibling, pointing it at a Post-Star reporter.
“It looks like some kind of a weapon. He held it up,” she said.
Archibald said that when Kibling said they are coming after the media, they did not mean it as a threat against a reporter, they meant they were going to expose media bias.
APEX member Michael Berkowitz said he believes that it is a violation of the First Amendment for the city to tell them where they can protest.
He also commented how that the regulations seemed to mirror what was requested by what he called the Democratic Socialists.
Hall said the law was modeled after a similar one in Saratoga Springs.
Hall also wanted to clarify one aspect of the proposed law, saying that people can carry banners. They just cannot put banners on private property.
Glens Falls resident Portia Studenroth said she felt that some of the regulations seemed a little bit overkill and she believes the police have done a great job managing the protests so far.
Studenroth was among the speakers who brought up the notice requirement.
“The way that news moves so quickly these days, 10 days is a little bit too long. It’s way too long,” she said.
Studenroth said the protests have been a nuisance downtown and she has been insulted, but people have First Amendment rights of free expression.
“I want to protect their free speech, which in turn protects all of our free speech,” she said.
Andrea Mitchell, of Fort Ann, also had an issue with the time requirement. She also wants to be careful about restrictions on noise because it is important for the leader of a protest to have amplification, such as a very loud bullhorn, so they can have control of the gathering.
She also did not want the ban on face coverings.
“To start to restrict what people can and cannot wear, it’s unsettling to me,” she said.
Joe Wagner said he is in favor of the regulations.
“I don’t like government overreach, but at this point somebody is going to get hurt,” he said.
“If you want (to have) a demonstration, grow up and do it politely and don’t have a message of hate,” he added. “The restaurants are not going to make any money, you’re going to lose jobs and this whole place is going to be known as a hot spot.”
Wagner, who described himself as a transplant to Glens Falls, said he does not want to happen to the city what happened to a community in Florida. About $20 million had been invested in that community’s downtown. After President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, both pro- and anti-war groups showed up for two years.
“They killed downtown. It went dark,” he said.
Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said a three-day notice would be sufficient. It seemed reasonable to put some parameters on demonstrations in the city. She would also like to see firearms be prohibited entirely at these type of political gatherings.
“Firearms are weapons. They are to be tested seriously and with respect and they should not be waved around.”
Brigit Culligan also supports the regulations because the situation is getting out of hand.
“I really, truly believe it is causing a lot of turmoil in our city,” she said. “And I don’t really appreciate people not from our city coming in and speaking about that should be done in our city. They’re not paying our taxes. They’re not supporting our businesses and they’re not raising their family here.”
She said the protests are not presenting a good image for the city.
“If I walk downtown and people are shouting, then that’s not a good representation of how you should be in our city,” she said.
The Common Council listened to the input, but did not have any discussion among themselves. It voted to set a public hearing for Oct. 22 at 7:20 p.m. Hall said they would consider some tweaks to the law.
