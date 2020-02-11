Council approves protest regulations

“It was the North Country Deplorables that screamed worse than obscenities at us, which I have on videotape,” she said. “There were children that were at the library with their family that heard all of this. We had one little boy that wrote a letter to the chief of police and maybe the mayor, who thought he was going to be shot. He was scared.”

Mayor Dan Hall confirmed he received the letter.

Hall said that the city is trying to address some of these other issues with noise through a separate ordinance.

“There’s a couple individuals that are bad apples. We’re trying to work on that. We think the noise ordinance will help,” he said.

Bill Bombard, of Friends who Support President Trump, said it is important not to paint everyone with a broad brush. He said there people who do bad things in both the pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups.

“You address the individual — not the movement, not the group,” he said.

The First Amendment covers the freedom to associate and this law is an infringement. Bombard said the reason it is being implemented is because the other side has complained.

“All they’re asking you to do is take someone’s freedom of speech and criminalize it,” he said.