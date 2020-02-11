Council approves protest regulations

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council finally adopted regulations governing protests after 6 months of review on Tuesday.
Council members passed the local law with no discussion as part of their package of resolutions after about a half-hour of public comment from people who had various issues with the law.
Activist Agata Stanford presented a petition with nearly 500 signatures asking the city police to enforce the existing laws on the books against disorderly conduct. She is particularly concerned with the provision in the law that reduces the distance that protesters and counter protesters have to be from each other. It was changed from 30 feet in the earlier draft to 8 feet because this distance has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We do not feel safe having somebody once again in our faces with a bullhorn, screaming obscenities at us and threatening us,” she said. “We are asking the city and the mayor to instruct the police chief to enforce the disorderly conduct law of New York State and make arrests — whether or not the district attorney will prosecute.”
The separation distance was one of the revisions made after the city received feedback from the New York Civil Liberties Union, which called an earlier version of the law overreaching.
However, Melanie Trimble, director for the Capital Region chapter of the NYCLU, spoke at the meeting to say that the organization does not endorse the latest version.
She said she believes that some language in the legislation is too vague, using words such as “undue” and “unreasonable.”
She also had an issue with the fact that the city has up to 14 days to grant or deny the permit.
The permitting process would only kick in for groups of 25 people or more. They would be required to submit an application that describes the date, time, location, name of the organization, approximate number of people expected to participate and the applicant’s phone number.
“Against our recommendation, the city adopted a universal permitting scheme with no exception for spontaneous demonstrations,” she said.
Demonstrators still would have to stay back 5 feet from Centennial Circle and the Civil War Monument.
Queensbury resident Richard Haas, the social action chairman of the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation, agreed that the penal law must be enforced. He pointed out that when six people refused to leave the Warren Street office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, they were arrested.
“The district attorney had no trouble seeing it all the way through to a plea bargain and forcing them to pay a fine,” he said.
Beth Wadleigh, of South Glens Falls, said the behavior of the pro-Trump group has been horrible. She cited the recent women’s march where their marchers were met with the Trump supporters.
“It was the North Country Deplorables that screamed worse than obscenities at us, which I have on videotape,” she said. “There were children that were at the library with their family that heard all of this. We had one little boy that wrote a letter to the chief of police and maybe the mayor, who thought he was going to be shot. He was scared.”
Mayor Dan Hall confirmed he received the letter.
Hall said that the city is trying to address some of these other issues with noise through a separate ordinance.
“There’s a couple individuals that are bad apples. We’re trying to work on that. We think the noise ordinance will help,” he said.
Bill Bombard, of Friends who Support President Trump, said it is important not to paint everyone with a broad brush. He said there people who do bad things in both the pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups.
“You address the individual — not the movement, not the group,” he said.
The First Amendment covers the freedom to associate and this law is an infringement. Bombard said the reason it is being implemented is because the other side has complained.
“All they’re asking you to do is take someone’s freedom of speech and criminalize it,” he said.
Judith Tully, who lives in Queensbury, said she believes that if people are intimidated, it will have a negative effect on the Glens Falls economy.
“They’re not going to come to our city to shop in our stores and eat in our restaurants, so this is more than just a freedom of speech issue,” she said.
Leslie Nestor, owner of Thairapy Lounge, said she has had some clients express concern about coming to her salon because of the demonstrations.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark said after the vote that he is tired of people saying the council is trying to take away free speech. He is discouraged that some of the ugly and nasty political discourse at the national level has spread to the city.
Clark said the council needed to take this action for the good of the community.
“We care about you and your right to express your views and your opinions in our community. We have an obligation as elected officials to protect you in exercise of that right,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.