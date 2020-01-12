Costs to be determined for Rockhurst sewer on Lake George peninsula

QUEENSBURY — The truth about a sewer system on the Rockhurst peninsula — as painful as it may be — is coming.
This year, engineers will determine the actual cost of sewer, and break it down into how much each property owner would have to pay.
The Queensbury Town Board agreed in committee this week to pay for the map, plan and report that will include the detailed costs. The town will pay $36,000, while the Fund for Lake George will pay the remaining $25,000. The town also recently got permission to site the sewage treatment plant on a property near the peninsula.
Some residents on the peninsula have worked for years to get to this point. But others are afraid that the truth will hurt too much.
Approval of the sewer district depends entirely on the cost.
Almost everyone agrees a sewer district would be more convenient. Residents are hauling their clothes to coin laundries now, because their systems can’t handle washing machines. They are renting porta-potties for parties at their mansions on the lake. Some advise visitors to flush infrequently and to go swimming instead of taking a shower.
Switching to a sewer system would have a significant positive impact on most residents’ quality of life.
But if it costs too much, many residents are willing to stick with their current limitations.
The Chazen Companies will do the engineering report. But a Chazen engineer warned the Town Board on Jan. 6 it will be a very expensive project.
Every property will probably need a low-pressure pump, which must be purchased by each owner. The district will need to hire someone with a DEC license to manage a wastewater system.
Two other ideas are being considered that could sweeten the deal. The district could include stormwater, resolving a longstanding problem with drainage on the peninsula's only road. The work could also involve burying all of the National Grid electrical wires.
“It would be shameful to do this and not put National Grid utilities underground,” said new Town Board member Harrison Freer, whose wife is a part-owner of a property on the peninsula.
Supervisor John Strough is talking up the positives of sewer in a vulnerable area. “You’re taking a peninsula with very high density, density that would not be approved today. But keep in mind, these were camps — people would go up for the weekend, and only in the summer,” he said.
There are 52 properties on a peninsula that is 250 feet wide at its widest point. The peninsula is surrounded on three sides by Lake George.
If the board can find a way to make the district work, it could be duplicated in Cleverdale, Assembly Point and other vulnerable neighborhoods on Lake George, he said.
But he acknowledged that residents’ support hinges on the final price.
“We hear there is broad support, especially if it is affordable,” he said.
