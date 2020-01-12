Costs to be determined for Rockhurst sewer on Lake George peninsula

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Chazen Companies will do the engineering report. But a Chazen engineer warned the Town Board on Jan. 6 it will be a very expensive project.

Every property will probably need a low-pressure pump, which must be purchased by each owner. The district will need to hire someone with a DEC license to manage a wastewater system.

Two other ideas are being considered that could sweeten the deal. The district could include stormwater, resolving a longstanding problem with drainage on the peninsula's only road. The work could also involve burying all of the National Grid electrical wires.

“It would be shameful to do this and not put National Grid utilities underground,” said new Town Board member Harrison Freer, whose wife is a part-owner of a property on the peninsula.

Supervisor John Strough is talking up the positives of sewer in a vulnerable area. “You’re taking a peninsula with very high density, density that would not be approved today. But keep in mind, these were camps — people would go up for the weekend, and only in the summer,” he said.

There are 52 properties on a peninsula that is 250 feet wide at its widest point. The peninsula is surrounded on three sides by Lake George.