A photo used with the City & Town column on Page C1 Thursday depicted an entrance to Crandall Park, not to the nearby Cole's Woods. 

A Best Bet listing in Thursday's Post-Star included an incorrect listing for a "2019 Pickleball Summerfest." At one time, the event had been scheduled for this weekend in Queensbury, but several months ago it was canceled by organizers. 

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

