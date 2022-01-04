 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

A recent article misidentified The Landing at Queensbury as a nursing home. It is a senior living community. The same article neglected to mention that 102-year-old Cecily Geraghty also had one daughter.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three weirdest restaurants from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News