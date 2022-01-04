A recent article misidentified The Landing at Queensbury as a nursing home. It is a senior living community. The same article neglected to mention that 102-year-old Cecily Geraghty also had one daughter.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Glens Falls couple welcomed the region's first baby of the year at Glens Falls Hospital.
A Glens Falls man was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and criminal mischief after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle driven by an acquaintance on Friday, police said.
State police said that a pair of Hudson Falls residents purchased two TVs from a Walmart in Queensbury using counterfeit money.
Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday by Warren County Health Services.
The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported another COVID fatality.
Washington and Warren counties both reported additional COVID-related deaths on Thursday.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested for falsely reporting that he had money stolen from him in a Stewart's parking lot, according to police.
Much of the region will be under a winter weather advisory on Sunday.
A Fort Ann man violated an order of protection and is accused of striking a victim in the elbow with a door during a dispute.
Warren County Health Services on Wednesday reported the highest number of new COVID cases in a single day and the highest number of active cases in the county.