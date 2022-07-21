An article in Wednesday’s Post-Star incorrectly reported the phone number to contact Remote Area Medical, which will be set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds in October. The correct number is 865-579-1530.
A Lake George woman is facing charges after police said she punched a state trooper.
A 45-year-old Plattsburgh woman was found dead in her car in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank on Route 3 after state police were called to perform a welfare check.
Police arrested an 81-year-old man after he reportedly refused to leave a Stewart's Shop, on Tuesday night.
State police responded to the scene of a crashed ATV on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the town of Horicon.
A Walker's Farm, Home and Tack truck took down power lines on Route 149 in Fort Ann, resulting in a two-car motor vehicle accident causing the road to close.
A recent Queensbury High School graduate was involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, which left her in an ICU 700 miles from her family.
An inmate at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock broke a bone of one correction officer and injured two others on Tuesday.
A person is in critical condition after a reported drowning in Huddle Bay on Tuesday.
An Easton man is accused of operating a riding lawnmower while intoxicated.
It was standing room only at the meeting. Despite residents not having the opportunity to voice their opinions, members of the community spoke or shouted their opposition to the board members as they tried to reach a solution.