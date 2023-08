No Oriental Shriner’s Circus in Lake George this weekend

Weekend plus: The date we originally listed for the Oriental Shriner’s Circus in Lake George Village was incorrect. The Lake George date has passed.

The next two dates of the circus are Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Whitehall at 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday Aug. 16 in Schuylerville at 6:00 p.m. their website, orientalshriners.org/events, says. An admission charge is required of adults and children 10 and over. We apologize for the error.