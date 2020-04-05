CORONAVIUS NOTEBOOK: Walmart limits customer access

Irving Tissue on Friday donated more than 5,000 rolls of toilet paper, about 16,500 diapers and 5,300 training pants to the Tri-County United Way.

These items will be distributed to about 40 food pantries in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties in the coming week, according to Duane Vaughn, executive director of the Tri-County United Way.

“It may not last that long, but hopefully it’s something to get things started,” he said.

Vaughn worried that local food pantries will see huge increases in use with employees laid off or furloughed.

“We expect that it’s going to get much worse for them,” he said. “The United Way is deeply concerned about all the nonprofits. We’re trying to do whatever we can to try and support them.”

Irving Tissue said in a statement that it is fortunate to be able to donate these products at a time when food banks are experiencing high demand. The Glens Falls YMCA assisted in the effort to transport the donation.

Vaughn added that the federal stimulus package has provided a charitable giving incentive. It created a deduction for all filers that contribute up to $300 — even if the taxpayer does not itemize deductions.