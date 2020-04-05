CORONAVIUS NOTEBOOK: Walmart limits customer access

A compilation of local news connected to the coronavirus pandemic:
Walmart limits customer access
Walmart is limiting people to using just one entrance and restricting the number of customers that can be in the store at one time.
Yellow tape could be seen at the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury preventing people from coming in the Home and Pharmacy entrance. People were directed to enter the store from the Grocery entrance.
In addition, the retailer is limiting the number of customers to no more than five people for each 1,000 square feet of space, which is about 20% of the store’s capacity, according to an announcement on the Walmart website.
In addition, customers are being require to queue up at single door to be counted. Once the store reaches capacity, people will be admitted on a one-out, one-in basis.
Starting next week, there will be one-way movement in its aisles using floor markers and directions from staffers. There will also be signs installed reminding people of the importance of social distancing and keeping at least 6 feet apart from each other.
— Michael Goot
Irving Tissue donates to Tri-County United Way
Irving Tissue on Friday donated more than 5,000 rolls of toilet paper, about 16,500 diapers and 5,300 training pants to the Tri-County United Way.
These items will be distributed to about 40 food pantries in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties in the coming week, according to Duane Vaughn, executive director of the Tri-County United Way.
“It may not last that long, but hopefully it’s something to get things started,” he said.
Vaughn worried that local food pantries will see huge increases in use with employees laid off or furloughed.
“We expect that it’s going to get much worse for them,” he said. “The United Way is deeply concerned about all the nonprofits. We’re trying to do whatever we can to try and support them.”
Irving Tissue said in a statement that it is fortunate to be able to donate these products at a time when food banks are experiencing high demand. The Glens Falls YMCA assisted in the effort to transport the donation.
Vaughn added that the federal stimulus package has provided a charitable giving incentive. It created a deduction for all filers that contribute up to $300 — even if the taxpayer does not itemize deductions.
In addition, Vaughn said the agency plans to distribute U.S. Census Bureau fliers when it drops off the items to the food pantries. He wants to make sure the region is accurately counted in the census.
— Michael Goot
North Warren sends video to students
The North Warren Central School District has recorded a video to help cheer up and connect with students during the COVID-19 crisis.
The video contains encouraging messages including this one from third-grade teacher Stephanie Irish.
“We miss all of you and all of your beautiful smiles. Keep working hard and we will see you all soon.”
There are some musical performances by staff members including an educational song called “The Preposition Song,” which is set to the tune of “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
And some humor as well. One instructor shows a slide saying “Day One: Teaching from Home” and lists the three major battles of World War before abruptly cutting off. The next slide — “Day Two: Teaching from Home” — shows the teacher singing a song from “Frozen” next to a life-size cut-outs of Elsa and Anna.
School nurse Sue Griffen put together the nearly 12-minute video, which can be found on YouTube.
— Michael Goot
Dunkin’ Donuts donates to food bank
Dunkin’ Donuts has donated $20,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
The funding will be used to hire additional staff to help meet growing needs in their efforts to collect and distribute food to nearly 1,000 charitable agencies across 23 counties in New York.
The donation from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was part of $85,000 in grants awarded across upstate New York.
“One of our most important missions during this health crisis has been to provide assistance to the communities we serve. During these unprecedented times, we want our community partners to know that we’ll always be there for them,” said Eric Stensland, Dunkin’s field marketing manager for the New York Region.
— Staff report
County to meet on ventilators issue
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to vote on a resolution in opposition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to divert ventilators and personal protective equipment from upstate to the downstate area.
The governor signed an executive order on Friday giving him the authority to shift the medical equipment from one part of the state to the other. The equipment will be returned once the COVID-19 pandemic is over or the hospitals will be compensated.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. and be held via teleconference. People interested in joining the meeting online, can visit the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327261269. They can also dial 1-786-535-3211 and type in access code: 327-261-269.
— Staff report
State expands learning resources
State education officials announced Friday that they have added online learning resources for educators and parents during this extended school closure.
The New York State Museum is offering behind-the scenes tours of exhibits through its Facebook Live Field Trips. Museum scientists, historians and educators are highlighting interesting facts about state history, science and culture.
In addition, the state has added more resources on its Continuity of Learning website at www.nysed.gov/edtech/continuity-learning.
“Educators can turn to our growing list of tools to help prevent learning loss in the weeks ahead, and parents, students and families can enjoy these virtual field trips to the New York State Museum to learn about our state’s fascinating history and culture from the safety of their homes,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa in a news release.
— Staff report
Queensbury board to be on YouTube
Queensbury’s Town Board will be live on YouTube on Monday.
The regularly scheduled meeting will be aired live at Town of Queensbury on youtube.com.
During privilege of the floor, residents can call 518-761-8225.
Only numbers that show a caller’s identification will be answered. Calls that show the phone number as blocked or hidden will not be answered.
Supervisor John Strough said he understands the public health needs for postponing as many public meetings as possible, but the Town Board must conduct essential business. Planning and zoning board meetings have been postponed.
— Kathleen Moore
Fort Edward board to meet
The Fort Edward Village Board will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place through the Zoom online meeting platform. If residents wish to attend, they are asked to contact Village Hall at 518-747-4023 for information about how to access the meeting.
— Staff report
Argyle board will not meet
The Argyle Village Board will not hold its usual public meeting on Monday to comply with the governor’s instruction on self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, village officials said Friday.
If needed, residents can contact the village office at 518-955-2766.
— Gretta Hochsprung
Raising funds for hungry veterans
The Veterans and Community Housing Coalition has started a crowd funding campaign to help feed veterans who may be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization, which provides housing and support services to homeless veterans and their families, is looking to raise $20,000 and has raised $2,150 as of Saturday evening.
“Men and women who have served our country are homeless for many reasons. They are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, mental illness, addiction, anxiety disorders, sleep disorders, all stemming from their service to our country,” said Cheryl Hage-Perez, executive director of the Veterans and Community Housing Coalition. “Our veterans are losing their jobs and experiencing more health issues.We have been able to provide these basic needs to our veterans through the generosity of donations. Our supplies are very low and understandably donations are not coming in.”
The fundraiser can be found at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/food-for-our-veterans and 100% of the donation goes directly to food, paper products and supplies for veterans in need.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.