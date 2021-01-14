Coronavirus variant spread from Saratoga Springs jewelry store to Warren County

Coronavirus cases continued to climb Thursday, and a highly-contagious variant was linked back to a Saratoga Springs jewelry store.

One employee had the variant. A Warren County resident who had contact with that employee caught the virus and then spread it to an acquaintance, who spread it to others, contact tracers determined after re-interviewing everyone.

Five Warren County residents have been determined to have caught the variant, and multiple other people tested positive, but their swabs have not been analyzed yet to see if they had the variant too.

“Warren County Health Services is working closely with New York State Department of Health to monitor this situation, and stresses that the presence of this strain is reason for extra vigilance toward COVID-19 prevention,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in a news release.

Thursday’s statistics