Coronavirus variant spread from Saratoga Springs jewelry store to Warren County

Coronavirus cases continued to climb Thursday, and a highly-contagious variant was linked back to a Saratoga Springs jewelry store.
One employee had the variant. A Warren County resident who had contact with that employee caught the virus and then spread it to an acquaintance, who spread it to others, contact tracers determined after re-interviewing everyone.
Five Warren County residents have been determined to have caught the variant, and multiple other people tested positive, but their swabs have not been analyzed yet to see if they had the variant too.
“Warren County Health Services is working closely with New York State Department of Health to monitor this situation, and stresses that the presence of this strain is reason for extra vigilance toward COVID-19 prevention,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in a news release.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 55 new cases, for a total of 1,807 confirmed cases since March, and 28 recoveries, for a total of 1,269 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 494 people currently ill, and nine of them are hospitalized, which is one fewer than Wednesday. One person was discharged. All nine hospitalized patients are moderately ill, as are three people who are not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported 47 new cases, for a total of 1,293 confirmed cases since March, and 46 recoveries, for a total of 1,016 recoveries. There are 260 people currently ill, seven of whom are hospitalized, which is one fewer than Wednesday.
- Essex County reported 24 new cases, including five residents of the Champlain Valley Senior Community. There are 133 people currently ill, eight of whom are hospitalized, which is one more than on Wednesday. Champlain Valley Senior Community is an assisted living and memory care center in Willsboro. Since the beginning of January, six staff members and six residents have tested positive.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 35 coronavirus patients, three of whom are in intensive care. Seven patients are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 61 coronavirus patients.
For Tuesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported 12 deaths, for a total of 65 deaths since March. Three Moreau residents and at least one Wilton resident were among those who died, for a total of six Moreau residents and four Wilton residents. The deaths have not all occurred recently. “These deaths occurred from late-December to mid-January. We are updating our statistics on deaths as they are reported to us,” the county said in a statement.
- Saratoga County reported 225 new cases, for a total of 8,244 confirmed cases since March. There were 129 recoveries, for a total of 4,693 recoveries. There are 3,486 people currently ill and 93 are hospitalized, the same as on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three village of Corinth residents (for a total of 37), 21 Moreau residents (for a total of 172), one Northumberland resident (for a total of 76), seven town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 45), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of 17), four South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 34), one Victory resident (for a total of 14) and seven Wilton residents (for a total of 214).
- Still ill: 40 town of Corinth residents, 34 village of Corinth residents, 16 Hadley residents, 151 Moreau residents, 75 Northumberland residents, 38 town of Saratoga residents, 16 Schuylerville residents, 30 South Glens Falls residents, 13 Victory residents and 207 Wilton residents.
- The Capital Region reported 851 new cases, for a positive test rate of 7.6%, which brought the weekly average to 8.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 4.6% and a weekly average of 7.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 4% and a weekly average of 6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 8.7% and a weekly average of 9.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.5% and a weekly average of 6.3%.
- Statewide, 13,661 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 6.42%.
- There were 8,823 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 202 people died.
