Coronavirus test availability differs among nursing homes

Downstate nursing homes have reported coronavirus spreading out of control with no testing kits to determine who has it. Yet local nursing homes have so many testing kits that they have been able to test entire units.
The difference is networking.
Nursing home executives have used their connections to get the tests they need. For some, the key was Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which provides primary care for many nursing home residents in the area.
For others, it was a strong connection with the Warren County Public Health office.
And one nursing home got their tests from a doctor in Texas.
Tests may make the difference in stopping the virus before it turns into a full outbreak.
“If you only have one or two on a unit, you start moving rooms around,” said Fort Hudson Health System CEO Andy Cruikshank.
But once a dozen residents have it, he said, the typical nursing home probably doesn’t have room to isolate them all.
“Nursing homes are built to be full. It’s not like a hospital where you may have a wing you can open,” he said.
So keeping on top of it might be the only way to control it — if that is possible at all.
“Nursing homes are high-touch areas,” he said. “It’s never going to be 100% perfect.”
Fort Hudson, located on Route 4 in Fort Edward, was able to get enough tests to “aggressively” test residents who showed the slightest symptom. So far they’ve found four residents, and were able to isolate them.
Their connection was Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
The network provides primary care for many of the local nursing home residents. Medical providers realized early on that they would need to test the residents, and Hudson Headwaters set aside some of the kits in its supply for the nursing homes, spokeswoman Jane Hooper said.
At The Landing in Queensbury, tests came from Texas.
The Landing is owned by Pegasus Senior Living. The company brought on a new doctor to help them stay on top of the coronavirus situation, and she immediately bought hundreds of thousands of surgical masks. On March 31, she began buying tests for all of Pegasus’ facilities. It was perfect timing: shortly after that, a resident from The Landing was hospitalized and tested positive for coronavirus.
Pegasus sent some tests and five other residents with symptoms tested positive. Then Pegasus rushed over enough tests to check every resident on that side of the building, all the staff, and a few extra in case anyone else showed symptoms.
“Dr. Petersen has been leading the charge when it comes to drawing up new protocols, as CDC recommendations roll in daily, and is overseeing existing procedures for the safety of the Pegasus communities,” the company said in a statement.
At Glens Falls Center, getting tests has not been as easy.
The center bought many tests from Hudson Headwaters, but it wasn’t enough.
“Glens Falls Centers had some test kits on hand prior to the first positive case and then received more through purchasing them from Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Queensbury at the beginning of April,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. “As of this past Sunday, April 19, the facility received more test swabs from the Warren County Department of Health. Representatives from the local Department of Health also came to Glens Falls to do testing.”
It may have been too late. At this point, the center is assuming everyone has coronavirus. Nurses use protective gear while caring for everyone. There isn’t room to move those who test positive to other locations — there aren’t a bunch of empty private rooms, for example. So roommates who are negative stay in the room, with the curtain drawn between the two beds.
Test results take so long to come back — two to five days — that the nursing home also doesn’t dare move the resident who is negative. By the time that negative test result comes back, the resident could have been infected, and moving the resident would simply spread the virus, nursing home officials said.
But that is cold comfort to the families whose loved one tested negative, was not moved and is now very sick.
“I have never heard such an insane answer. There's an entire dining area that could possibly have been set up as a quarantined area,” said the daughter-in-law of a woman who is now very sick at Glens Falls Center. She asked to speak anonymously to avoid any negative reaction from her loved one’s caregivers.
A month ago, the family was told a staff member tested positive. Then a resident down the hall. Then the woman’s roommate. And finally, last week, she got sick.
“Mom is still with us but failing more every day, pulse oxygen declining every day. It’s a matter of time. And Sunday night, possibly early Monday morning, her roommate died,” the daughter-in-law said. “I know it is inevitable that my mother-in-law is going to pass. She’s 96 and has lived a great life with six loving and caring children, countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren. But this way is just horrible.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Irving Tissue donates 280 cases of french fries to local school districts
-
Warren County announces a third death to coronavirus
-
SUNY Adirondack to receive $2.56M from federal stimulus package
- 266 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.