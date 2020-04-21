Coronavirus test availability differs among nursing homes

“Dr. Petersen has been leading the charge when it comes to drawing up new protocols, as CDC recommendations roll in daily, and is overseeing existing procedures for the safety of the Pegasus communities,” the company said in a statement.

At Glens Falls Center, getting tests has not been as easy.

The center bought many tests from Hudson Headwaters, but it wasn’t enough.

“Glens Falls Centers had some test kits on hand prior to the first positive case and then received more through purchasing them from Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Queensbury at the beginning of April,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. “As of this past Sunday, April 19, the facility received more test swabs from the Warren County Department of Health. Representatives from the local Department of Health also came to Glens Falls to do testing.”

It may have been too late. At this point, the center is assuming everyone has coronavirus. Nurses use protective gear while caring for everyone. There isn’t room to move those who test positive to other locations — there aren’t a bunch of empty private rooms, for example. So roommates who are negative stay in the room, with the curtain drawn between the two beds.