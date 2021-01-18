Coronavirus takes three more Warren County residents

Three more Warren County nursing home residents died of coronavirus over the weekend, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.

The wave of new outbreaks is coming just as residents are being vaccinated — but the vaccine has not had time to become effective.

The vaccine essentially teaches each person’s immune system how to fight off the virus. This can take two weeks or more. For maximum protection, residents need a second dose after 21 to 28 days, and are considered protected two weeks after that second dose.

At one of the nursing homes fighting off a second wave of the virus, The Pines in Glens Falls, residents were vaccinated a week before the first resident tested positive, indicating that people began catching the virus two days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

At Glens Falls Center, residents were vaccinated on Dec. 29, and a resident died of the virus over the weekend, about two weeks later. At Warren Center in Queensbury, the virus hit less than two weeks before the vaccine arrived. Only those who were not yet sick could be vaccinated.

Of those who died this past weekend, two died at a hospital while one died at Glens Falls Center, the third nursing home in the county to be hit with coronavirus cases. Their ages ranged from 72 to 89.