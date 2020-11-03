Coronavirus swayed local voters, for and against Trump

There were so many first-time voters this year that local poll workers lost track. One ward reported three — no, six. Another shrugged and said they were coming in all day.
Not just teens but adults, too, cast their first-ever votes Tuesday, and many said it was coronavirus that forced them to pay attention to politics.
Calin Stock of Schuylerville had made it through the first decade of adulthood without feeling like politics mattered much. But now federal policies have become personal.
“It is affecting me more and more,” he said. “Going on 30, I’ve never had a need to vote. But now there’s a lot of turmoil in our finances.”
COVID-19 has led to widespread layoffs, and the end of the $600 in additional unemployment from the federal government has hurt those whose industries still aren’t allowed to open. Coronavirus weighed heavily on many local voters, from those who chafed under New York’s restrictions to those who said President Donald Trump should have done more to stop the virus.
Andrew Kelly of Greenwich voted for former Vice President Joseph Biden because of Trump’s response to coronavirus.
“I feel like it’s been totally inadequate. There hasn’t been a federal response,” he said.
But others spoke highly of Trump’s effort to restore the additional unemployment. He used an executive order to redirect other funds to send out an additional $300 for a few weeks, until the funds ran out.
“He is trying,” said voter Donna Attreed. "(House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi made it very clear she was going to hold it up until today. People, my family included, they need the money.”
Other voters noted that the stock market was doing well before coronavirus, and that more jobs were being created. They said they could trust Trump, more than Biden, to make that happen again.
“I believe that President Trump is going to fix America,” said voter Adrian Vaillancourt of Queensbury.
In Hebron, voter Doug McCloud said things are already getting better.
“The jobs, they’re coming back,” he said, adding that he had voted for Trump. “I don’t want to go backwards.”
But even voters for Trump said they were bothered by many of the president's comments. And some voters said they chose his rival because they believed Trump’s words and tweets have deepened divisions in the country.
“If he’d just watch his mouth,” sighed voter Ken Harris of Queensbury, who added that he voted for Trump anyway. “The stock market’s never been better. I voted with my pocketbook.”
Likewise, Randy McCane of Queensbury voted for Trump but said he would probably “punch him in the mouth” if they met face-to-face.
“Because he’s annoying,” McCane said. “But I don’t care what his personality is, I care about him doing things.”
Two retired military members had opposite reactions to Trump’s comments. One said his accusations and public criticism of his own staff was insupportable. The other said Trump was a straight talker.
“He’s not polite, but he does what he says,” said Steve Brothers of Granville.
For others, Trump crossed the line one too many times.
“When he threw paper towels at my people and said boo-hoo, let them cry — I divorced him that day,” said Maritza Marine of Lake George, who is Puerto Rican and felt betrayed when Trump did not do more to help the territory after Hurricane Maria. He threw supplies to a crowd for a photo shoot.
Elizabeth Danaher of Schuylerville is a Republican but voted for Biden, saying she felt Trump was making racism worse in the country.
In school, children tell her grandchildren that they are Black, saying the word “like it’s a disease,” Danaher said.
She wants a president who will unite the country.
“We’re all one. And somewhere we all lost that,” she said.
That’s going to take more than a new president, said Lollie Abramson of Schuylerville. She, too, chose Biden, but said she’s also trying to mend bridges in her family.
“If I don’t work it out with people I love dearly, then there’s no hope for our country,” she said.
The trick is to stop accusing the other side of being an extremist or amoral, and instead try to have a “constructive” conversation about policy.
Two young people in Lake George might be a good example. Marine, the Puerto Rican who voted for Biden, went to the polls with her best friend, Kayla Graham, who voted for Trump.
Marine was eager to talk about why she wanted to get rid of Trump. Graham struggled to explain why she wanted to reelect Trump, so Marine stepped in.
“I’ll tell you some good things Trump did, on behalf of my friend, because of course he’s done some good things,” she said, citing the stimulus and the expansion of free school lunches.
Graham said she’d been laid off during the shutdown. “So the stimulus — he helped a lot,” she said.
Marine hugged her.
“And we are still best friends,” she said.
