Coronavirus swayed local voters, for and against Trump

There were so many first-time voters this year that local poll workers lost track. One ward reported three — no, six. Another shrugged and said they were coming in all day.

Not just teens but adults, too, cast their first-ever votes Tuesday, and many said it was coronavirus that forced them to pay attention to politics.

Calin Stock of Schuylerville had made it through the first decade of adulthood without feeling like politics mattered much. But now federal policies have become personal.

“It is affecting me more and more,” he said. “Going on 30, I’ve never had a need to vote. But now there’s a lot of turmoil in our finances.”

COVID-19 has led to widespread layoffs, and the end of the $600 in additional unemployment from the federal government has hurt those whose industries still aren’t allowed to open. Coronavirus weighed heavily on many local voters, from those who chafed under New York’s restrictions to those who said President Donald Trump should have done more to stop the virus.

Andrew Kelly of Greenwich voted for former Vice President Joseph Biden because of Trump’s response to coronavirus.

“I feel like it’s been totally inadequate. There hasn’t been a federal response,” he said.