Coronavirus reaches the North Country

The new coronavirus slammed into the region hard on Tuesday. The first cases were announced in Warren County, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, while Saratoga County announced the virus is now spreading throughout the community.
A Skidmore College employee who has been working remotely also tested positive. Other cases include a student at Acadia Middle School in the Shenendehowa School District and a student who rides a Shen bus to a private school.
Once a contagious illness begins to travel by “community spread,” it is very hard to contain it by quarantining people known to be sick. Those who are infected but don’t know it yet are spreading it, and it can spread fast.
For at least three people so far, the virus is proving serious.
A woman in her 50s in Saratoga County has been hospitalized. In Warren County, the resident who tested positive has an underlying respiratory illness, which makes the virus more dangerous. In Plattsburgh, a man who tested positive is in intensive care at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Locally, officials tried to reassure the public that they were ready, while also appealing to people to stop leaving their homes unnecessarily.
The new coronavirus is spreading through the community in Saratoga County, primarily in Clifton Park, the county Public Health Director said Tuesday.
The county has 10 cases, and two more may be confirmed soon, Director Cathi Duncan said.
“We have community spread,” she said in a conference call. “Do not gather in groups any longer.”
A large group of cases are in Clifton Park, but Duncan warned to be careful everywhere.
“It is throughout the community,” she said. “It really would be advisable that everybody keep that social distance.”
Social distancing means staying at least 6 feet away from others, especially indoors, where the virus can linger on surfaces.
In Warren County, the person who tested positive had apparently been taking the “stay home” suggestion seriously. It appears only the person’s spouse and two other immediate family members were exposed. The spouse is showing symptoms. All three family members have been tested, but results aren’t back yet.
“The good news right now for Warren County is there are very few confirmed exposures to other Warren County residents,” county Administrator Ryan Moore said in a conference call.
Moore stressed that Public Health had interviewed the person about all contacts in the last two weeks.
“There’s only, so far, immediate family members and they are in quarantine,” he said.
The person caught the virus at work, in another county, after another employee returned from a trip abroad, he added.
That means there is very little risk to the general public.
Still, he and Duncan urged parents not to let kids get together while school is closed.
“Schools are closed because students are supposed to be home,” he said. “They’re not supposed to be out with their friends or congregating on street corners.”
Duncan added, in a separate conference call, that children would “feel horrible” if they unknowingly spread the virus to vulnerable grandparents.
“Their symptoms are milder but they still can spread the disease,” she said.
She asked anyone who feels at all sick to stay home.
“Don’t be near people who are ill. It could look like the flu or even the common cold,” she said. “People who present with the symptoms are supposed to isolate themselves.”
In Saranac Lake, it appears none of the medical providers who treated the man who later tested positive were exposed — even though they didn’t know he had the virus until after he was discharged.
“I am pleased to report that the Personal Protective Equipment and contact protocols we have instituted to manage this outbreak were followed — the patient was immediately placed in an isolation room and a formal review of the visit did not identify any exposure to the Adirondack Health staff who rendered care,” Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman said in an email to staff. “In other words, the process worked because we were, and remain, prepared. And we’ll need to be, because while this represents the first positive COVID-19 case identified at Adirondack Health, it is very unlikely to be the last. As a health system, we now shift from anticipation to execution."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 432 additional cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,374 confirmed cases. Of those who tested positive for the virus, the biggest increases were in the following places:
- New York City: 644 (187 new)
- Westchester County: 380 (157 new)
- Nassau County: 131 (24 new)
- Suffolk County: 84 (21 new)
- Albany County: 23 (11 new)
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise contributed to this story.
