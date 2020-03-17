Coronavirus reaches the North Country

The person caught the virus at work, in another county, after another employee returned from a trip abroad, he added.

That means there is very little risk to the general public.

Still, he and Duncan urged parents not to let kids get together while school is closed.

“Schools are closed because students are supposed to be home,” he said. “They’re not supposed to be out with their friends or congregating on street corners.”

Duncan added, in a separate conference call, that children would “feel horrible” if they unknowingly spread the virus to vulnerable grandparents.

“Their symptoms are milder but they still can spread the disease,” she said.

She asked anyone who feels at all sick to stay home.

“Don’t be near people who are ill. It could look like the flu or even the common cold,” she said. “People who present with the symptoms are supposed to isolate themselves.”

In Saranac Lake, it appears none of the medical providers who treated the man who later tested positive were exposed — even though they didn’t know he had the virus until after he was discharged.