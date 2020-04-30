You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus leads to three more deaths at Fort Hudson
 Gwendolyn Craig

Three residents at Fort Hudson have died from coronavirus, Washington County said Thursday.

In total, the virus has now claimed the lives of four residents at the Fort Hudson nursing home. Six residents of the county, including Fort Hudson, have died of coronavirus since the outbreak began

The county also announced 13 more people have tested positive – mostly residents at Fort Hudson. The ambulatory Alzheimer's wing there is infected.

Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said the nursing home was doing “admirably” in a hard situation.

“I think they’re doing a great job down there,” he said, adding that the nursing home has been able to keep up an adequate supply of masks, gowns and gloves.

Public Health Services normally quarantines anyone who has close contact with a person who tests positive. But the county is not fully quarantining the workers at the nursing home.

“Then there would be no one to work,” Wickes said. “We’re following the CDC guidance and it said if you quarantine yourself when you’re not at work, you can go to work and wear a mask.”

Those who test positive or develop symptoms must stay home.

