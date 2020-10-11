Coronavirus hospitalizations edging up

Both Warren and Washington counties now have a person hospitalized with coronavirus, after a month of steadily rising cases.

Unlike the last time cases were this high, there are no nursing home outbreaks.

About a quarter of nursing home patients die if they catch the virus. But coronavirus is far less lethal in the general population, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that doctors are now getting better at fighting it.

“There are different therapeutics, there are different experimental” drugs, he said. “Not as many people die as died originally. … But people die.”

Nationwide, 20% of the deaths are among people under age 65.

Cuomo held a conference call Sunday to explain how he is trying to get people in the virus clusters to wear masks, keep their distance from each other and avoid mass gatherings so that the virus doesn’t spread.

He said some congregations of Hasidic Jews do not want to stop holding religious gatherings.

“That is where we are,” he said. “I understand the desire to hold large religious gatherings. I also understand, as a matter of fact it jeopardizes human life.”