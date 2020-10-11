Coronavirus hospitalizations edging up

Both Warren and Washington counties now have a person hospitalized with coronavirus, after a month of steadily rising cases.
Unlike the last time cases were this high, there are no nursing home outbreaks.
About a quarter of nursing home patients die if they catch the virus. But coronavirus is far less lethal in the general population, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that doctors are now getting better at fighting it.
“There are different therapeutics, there are different experimental” drugs, he said. “Not as many people die as died originally. … But people die.”
Nationwide, 20% of the deaths are among people under age 65.
Cuomo held a conference call Sunday to explain how he is trying to get people in the virus clusters to wear masks, keep their distance from each other and avoid mass gatherings so that the virus doesn’t spread.
He said some congregations of Hasidic Jews do not want to stop holding religious gatherings.
“That is where we are,” he said. “I understand the desire to hold large religious gatherings. I also understand, as a matter of fact it jeopardizes human life.”
He spent much of the conference call directing his message at those congregations, quoting from the Torah in an effort to persuade them that saving lives was worth not attending religious gatherings.
Outside of the New York City area and western New York, the state is doing well, he said.
“If you look at the statewide numbers, which is what most states present, we are doing very well,” he said.
The statewide positive test rate is lower than it has been since Sept. 24.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, and two recoveries, for a total of 319 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 23 people currently sick, one of whom has been hospitalized all weekend.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 307 confirmed cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 277 recoveries. There are 17 people currently sick, one of whom is hospitalized.
On Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that eight people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state no one tested positive Saturday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 42 new cases Saturday, a positive test rate of 0.6%. Three counties in the region had a positive test rate higher than the maximum of 1%: Greene County, with four cases and a positive test rate of 1.9%, Columbia County, with four cases and a positive test rate of 1.6%, and Rensselaer County, with 10 cases and a positive test rate of 1.4%.
- Statewide, 1,143 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 0.96%. Without the hot spots, the state’s overall positive test rate was 0.84%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.74%.
- There were 820 people hospitalized throughout the state Saturday with coronavirus, and five people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
