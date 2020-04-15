Coronavirus forces move to leaf-bagging in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — City residents who have put leaves and sticks out on the curb for city workers to clean up as part of the annual spring "open pickup" are being asked to stuff all that debris in bags instead.
In previous years, homeowners have been allowed for a few weeks in the spring to rake the litter straight from their lawns onto the side of the street for city Public Works crews to scoop up.
The open pickup, which also runs in the fall, is a tradition local homeowners value, as it allows for wholesale yard work to be done without the hassle of buying and filling bags. The rest of the year, organic material like leaves and grass clippings can be left out on the curb but must be bagged.
This year, however, the pandemic has canceled open pickup, as it has so many other things. Gathering the loose sticks and leaves, often heaped in tall piles along the city's streets, is more labor-intensive than grabbing the bags and tossing them in a truck. Crews need to be bigger, which means social-distancing rules get broken.
So, even though those heaps are already out on the streets, city officials are asking that they be bagged.
"We know it's not what residents are used to. It feels like an inconvenience. But we ask that people bag the debris that is in the street," said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.
City officials would prefer the debris not be left where it is until the day open pickup resumes — if that day ever comes — because in a hard rain, the debris can run into storm drains and clog them.
This year, the curbside piles have appeared early, perhaps because so many people have been forced to stay home. Yard work can be accomplished without getting close to other human beings.
"Everyone wants to do yard work. But it takes more guys per truck to do the pickup," Palmer said.
City officials didn't cancel open pickup before the piles appeared, because they didn't know how long the social distancing rules would extend. Now it appears the rules will remain in force for weeks, perhaps months.
"Were trying to adjust. Right now, that's where we are," Palmer said.
