Coronavirus forces move to leaf-bagging in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — City residents who have put leaves and sticks out on the curb for city workers to clean up as part of the annual spring "open pickup" are being asked to stuff all that debris in bags instead.

In previous years, homeowners have been allowed for a few weeks in the spring to rake the litter straight from their lawns onto the side of the street for city Public Works crews to scoop up.

The open pickup, which also runs in the fall, is a tradition local homeowners value, as it allows for wholesale yard work to be done without the hassle of buying and filling bags. The rest of the year, organic material like leaves and grass clippings can be left out on the curb but must be bagged.

This year, however, the pandemic has canceled open pickup, as it has so many other things. Gathering the loose sticks and leaves, often heaped in tall piles along the city's streets, is more labor-intensive than grabbing the bags and tossing them in a truck. Crews need to be bigger, which means social-distancing rules get broken.

So, even though those heaps are already out on the streets, city officials are asking that they be bagged.