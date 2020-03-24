Coronavirus Diary: Tips for working from home from someone who's been there

Greg Brownell editor Follow Greg Brownell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Anna Jolly Duval already has the edge on some of us. She's done this before.

Before she took an office job as marketing manager for content at Glens Falls National Bank, Duval had a job that involved working from her home. So she already had some experience with working remotely when the coronavirus health emergency forced her out of the office.

Many workers throughout the state are being asked to work from home for the same reason. Some of us are figuring out how to do it for the first time.

Duval said she has a dedicated space at home she uses only for work, with a door she can close. This helps her create a working atmosphere separate from her home life.

She suggested trying to stick to a work-like schedule as much as possible.

"Try to keep the structure to your day as close to when you did work in the office," she said. "Get up at the same time, shower, dress ... you might not dress up, but don't work in pajamas. Create a work space in the house ... so you can say 'I'm going to work.'"

Duval said she uses the calendar on her cell phone to set a time to eat lunch. She also sets an alarm for 4:50 p.m., to reminder herself that it's time to wind down and organize for the next day.

