Coronavirus Diary: Through Washington County, wondering about the recovery

I head west on 149 on a drive I’ve always loved over the beautiful, gentle, rolling hills of Washington County. The sky is blue and it feels like such a perfect day, spoiled by the omnipresent thought of what the coronavirus has done to us. I’m not the kind of person who can put those thoughts aside and live in the moment. I’m annoyed that this virus has stolen away graduations, ballgames and concerts.

Along the side of the road I catch a glimpse of some kids playing catch, and all at once, I want to be 10 years old again. I want to be out back of my old house in Cortland, throwing the ball up against the wall, living the simple, happy life of a kid, wondering what’s for dinner, wondering if the Yankees will ever get close to a World Series in my lifetime, trying to get the neighborhood kids together for a game, having no cares about the coronavirus or any other kind of virus.

I bury the thought and drive on. Trying to go home again is not a good thing.

I pull into Hartford and stop at Gibson Hardware, one of the stores that’s been keeping us supplied during the shutdown. Bob Henke, our outdoors columnist, told me “if you need it, Dale’s got it,” and he certainly seems to have a lot crammed into this small store. All I need is a bottle of Gatorade.