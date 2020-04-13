CORONAVIRUS DIARY: The challenges of our upside-down world

I recognize that some of our fellow citizens are living a very different life. Doctors, nurses, first responders and store clerks are on the front lines. They face a real risk of dying because of the jobs they hold. I'm very much aware of sacrifices they are making.

I probably won't face death unless I become stupid or careless. That should give me comfort, but I still have this odd sense of restlessness. I can't move forward, can't tackle the challenges that I had lined up for the next couple of years. I constantly have to tamp down the urge to get off my butt and do something, because staying on my butt is how we get through this.

It is encouraging to see how the general public has embraced this challenge. Everywhere you go, you can see folks being responsible about how they're interacting with one another. Collectively, that makes me feel good, but individually, it is mighty strange to be constantly trying to avoid every human being.

I think it would help if I had a better idea of where this is going. That's something I miss from the sports world — there's a schedule and a date certain when everything is decided. The coronavirus has no schedule, and nobody seems to have a good idea when the wraps will come off.