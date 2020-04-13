CORONAVIRUS DIARY: The challenges of our upside-down world

The ad popped on my TV screen a couple of days ago. It was one of those public-service deals that have been running during the coronavirus pandemic.
A vaguely familiar actress gave out advice on how to get through the crisis. Last on the list was the suggestion that we should be happy to "do nothing."
I never imagined a world in which Americans would be urged to do nothing. Nor did I ever think, when I became a sportswriter, I'd be writing a series of stories about a virus and the subject of toilet paper would arise in the majority of them. But here we are.
I am not questioning the strategy of social distancing and staying at home. I'm all for it. At 60, I'm on the fringe of a risk group and I have no desire to join the list of positive test results.
I'm just trying to get used to the upside-down world it's created.
Most challenges in life involve running faster and jumping higher, taking risks, pushing one's self to reach the next level. This challenge asks us to hunker down and wait until it's over. Survival of the fittest means playing it safe. Couch potatoes have made a sudden, if temporary, move up the evolutionary ladder.
I keep wondering if anybody else out there has wrestled with this paradox, but I can't get close enough to anybody to ask.
I recognize that some of our fellow citizens are living a very different life. Doctors, nurses, first responders and store clerks are on the front lines. They face a real risk of dying because of the jobs they hold. I'm very much aware of sacrifices they are making.
I probably won't face death unless I become stupid or careless. That should give me comfort, but I still have this odd sense of restlessness. I can't move forward, can't tackle the challenges that I had lined up for the next couple of years. I constantly have to tamp down the urge to get off my butt and do something, because staying on my butt is how we get through this.
It is encouraging to see how the general public has embraced this challenge. Everywhere you go, you can see folks being responsible about how they're interacting with one another. Collectively, that makes me feel good, but individually, it is mighty strange to be constantly trying to avoid every human being.
I think it would help if I had a better idea of where this is going. That's something I miss from the sports world — there's a schedule and a date certain when everything is decided. The coronavirus has no schedule, and nobody seems to have a good idea when the wraps will come off.
This virus is a crafty little bugger, an unseen enemy that could be lurking on any doorknob, railing or table. You don't know it's there until it's too late.
If you open up the malls, ballparks, churches and bars, stands to reason it'll start spreading around again. So I'm pessimistic about how soon we'll get back to normal.
I'm not very good at doing nothing, but I'm determined to get better at it. I don't want those doctors, nurses, first responders and store clerks to be in danger because I couldn't deal with boredom.
