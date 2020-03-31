Coronavirus Diary: Screw you, virus

Like most everybody, I’ve been dealing with cabin fever the last couple of weeks.
I bellyached about this in a diary last week. A couple of readers wrote in and, rightfully, said: so do something about it.
That’s what had me parking along the side of Smith Street in Lake George village on Tuesday afternoon. The footbridge took me over the Northway and onto the trail for Prospect Mountain.
Today’s challenge ... pic.twitter.com/CEnoIr4EX6— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) March 31, 2020
It was time to get out of my apartment and leave behind the constant concerns about the coronavirus. On a Tuesday in March, there was no problem with social distancing on this trail. The whole afternoon I only saw a handful of other people — three kids hanging out in hammocks on the lower end of the trail, two other hikers and a couple of people who rode up on motorcycles.
That should easily fit the governor’s definition of “solitary activity.”
Back in the day I would hike two to four mountains a year. I had done Prospect a couple of times before, and never liked it.
It is a monotonous, difficult trail that goes straight up the mountain. There is little to see until you get to the top. Imagine a broken escalator made of rocks and mud. That’s pretty much what you get.
March 31, 2020
Well ... it’s not a completely boring. There’s some nature to see along the way.
March 31, 2020
There is another problem with this hike — me. I’m 60 years old and haven’t done any hiking since I went up Hurricane Mountain about eight years ago.
I was feeling it early on. My heart was thumping. Every 15 or 20 steps I had to stop to catch my breath. It took more than an hour and a half to reach the Prospect Mountain Highway where it cuts across the trail, about halfway up.
March 31, 2020
The route follows red trail markers up, then after a rocky portion, I was following blue markings painted on trees. At one point I saw some orange or red markers going off to the left, but I figured blue was the color that got me this far, better stick it.
March 31, 2020
This later looked like a mistake when the trail started descending. My compass said I was heading the wrong direction. What to do? I doubled back to the orange/red markers and gambled that that was the right trail. As it turned out, it was.
(On the way down, I realized I was on a different trail than I’d come up. I must have made a wrong turn onto the blue trail somewhere along the line.)
There was snow on the trail as I approached the top, and I was glad to see it. For me, there is nothing better on a hike than knowing you’ve almost made it.
March 31, 2020
The reward is the view from the top. I completely forgot about the coronavirus. It was partly cloudy, but the view in all directions was nearly unobstructed.
Every muscle in my body will ache on Wednesday. Somewhere on the trail I lost my PS Varsity baseball cap, the last of its kind. But it was worth it.
It was a small personal victory. It made me feel like life will return to normal at some point. And it was a reminder that I sometimes take for granted the beautiful region that we live in.
March 31, 2020
Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.