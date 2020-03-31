Coronavirus Diary: Screw you, virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is another problem with this hike — me. I’m 60 years old and haven’t done any hiking since I went up Hurricane Mountain about eight years ago.

I was feeling it early on. My heart was thumping. Every 15 or 20 steps I had to stop to catch my breath. It took more than an hour and a half to reach the Prospect Mountain Highway where it cuts across the trail, about halfway up.

The route follows red trail markers up, then after a rocky portion, I was following blue markings painted on trees. At one point I saw some orange or red markers going off to the left, but I figured blue was the color that got me this far, better stick it.

This later looked like a mistake when the trail started descending. My compass said I was heading the wrong direction. What to do? I doubled back to the orange/red markers and gambled that that was the right trail. As it turned out, it was.

(On the way down, I realized I was on a different trail than I’d come up. I must have made a wrong turn onto the blue trail somewhere along the line.)

There was snow on the trail as I approached the top, and I was glad to see it. For me, there is nothing better on a hike than knowing you’ve almost made it.