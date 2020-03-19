Coronavirus Diary: Our world, as it looks from Route 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It looks like business as usual at the Queensbury Plaza, where Staples, FYE, a nail salon, a fabric store and others all appear to be open.

The parking lots are pretty full at supermarkets along the way. Inside are the unsung heroes of the coronavirus outbreak — front-line grocery store workers. They’ve been dealing with the masses coming through checkout lines by the hundreds ... which would seem to make social distancing kind of difficult. Some of us haven’t given a very good account of ourselves, clearing shelves of soup, eggs, pasta and toilet paper.

(This is especially problematic for a guy who does his shopping late at night, after the rest of you have made off with the good stuff. I felt victory in my heart the other night when I found a single box of Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries waiting for me in the cereal aisle).

As I pass Crandall Park, two young soccer players are kicking around a ball. This passes for sports in a city that would have hosted 20 state boys basketball teams this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena. Sad.

There’s plenty of on-street parking when I get to downtown. Some shops have paper signs taped to the front door announcing temporary closings. Eateries offering take-out are open, as is 42 Degrees. The jewelry store is closed, but I later saw it had been open until 4 p.m.