Coronavirus Diary: Our world as it looks from Route 9 — Part II

I’m on Canada Street in Lake George to begin a stop-and-go journey down Route 9, just as I did two weeks ago. It’s my way of taking a snapshot of our world as we battle the coronavirus.
Last time it began with a slice of pepperoni and a soda at Capri’s. But I’m not that hungry today, and the thought of lying on a hospital bed with a ventilator jammed down my throat has made me more selective about when and where I get out of the car. No slice today.
I feel irrationally guilty about this, even selfish. I want them to sell pizza. I want them to stay in business.
The lake is beautiful, pristine and empty, as it usually is this time of year. You have to worry if they can stand the emptiness should the health crisis run into the summer.
Off to my left on Route 9L are the Lake George athletic fields. If not for the coronavirus I might be sitting in the grass, covering a high school baseball or softball game today, but I don’t think we’ll see a single pitch thrown this spring. I don’t think it’s out of question to start worrying about the fall season.
Everything is mostly dark at the Outlets a little ways down the road, but you can get gas for $2.19. Great. Cheap gas, just when you don’t need it.
By the way, that price looks good until you go to gasbuddy.com and find that it’s 99 cents in some parts of Oklahoma.
Martha’s is closed, and I had this oddball thought as I drove by. Could they paint a winding line through the parking lot with slashes every 6 feet to keep customers socially distanced? Maybe that’s a stretch.
All along the way there are restaurants and eateries offering takeout, trying to duke it out with one hand tied behind their backs. I hope they all make it. I’m coming back tonight to pick up dinner at one of these places.
Last time I made this trip I noted that I didn’t see anyone wearing a medical face mask. Today, I saw one woman in a car and another walking along the street with their faces covered. I guess I expected to see more.
A month ago, anybody wearing a face mask would have looked like a weirdo. Now maybe they’re the sensible ones.
The supermarket parking lots look pretty full, as you might expect. This reminded me of a rather embarrassing fact — I’m almost out of toilet paper. I have laughed and snorted at the business of people hoarding the stuff. Now it’s my turn to go looking.
I have, half-seriously, considered asking my employer if I could take some home. It’s not being used, right?
(I should note that, at age 60, I’m eligible to go in with the senior citizens when the stores open early in the morning. But I can’t picture myself heading for the toilet paper aisle with grandpa and grandma at 6 a.m.)
Going past Crandall Park, there are a couple of people tossing a flying disc in the field and a handful of people fishing on the lake. It gives me a temporary feeling of normalcy.
Downtown Glens Falls is pretty quiet, aside from the eateries. Going down the hill, Cool Insuring Arena stands empty on the left. I had a brief, scary thought that if this gets out of control, the arena might turn into a makeshift hospital, the way the Javits Center is being used in New York city.
But that’s getting ahead of things. Maybe all this social distancing — easier to accomplish here than in a big, crowded city like New York — will spare us that fate.
We can only hope.
