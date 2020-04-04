Coronavirus Diary: Our world as it looks from Route 9 — Part II

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’m on Canada Street in Lake George to begin a stop-and-go journey down Route 9, just as I did two weeks ago. It’s my way of taking a snapshot of our world as we battle the coronavirus.

Last time it began with a slice of pepperoni and a soda at Capri’s. But I’m not that hungry today, and the thought of lying on a hospital bed with a ventilator jammed down my throat has made me more selective about when and where I get out of the car. No slice today.

I feel irrationally guilty about this, even selfish. I want them to sell pizza. I want them to stay in business.

The lake is beautiful, pristine and empty, as it usually is this time of year. You have to worry if they can stand the emptiness should the health crisis run into the summer.

Off to my left on Route 9L are the Lake George athletic fields. If not for the coronavirus I might be sitting in the grass, covering a high school baseball or softball game today, but I don’t think we’ll see a single pitch thrown this spring. I don’t think it’s out of question to start worrying about the fall season.