Coronavirus Diary: Our world as it looks from (for a change of pace) Route 4

It wouldn’t be the same anyway. I want to sit on a picnic bench when I eat an ice cream cone. That’s something I’m missing right now — the passengers on a train, the coworkers in the office, the fans at a ballgame, the fellow shoppers at a store, or the people having an ice cream cone on a spring day. Even if I’m alone, I feel the presence of humanity around me, and that’s gone.

Instead, I wonder if the guy walking past me thinks I look as goofy in my face mask as he does in his.

Oddly enough, the price of gas is almost uniformly $2.09 from Whitehall to Schuylerville. I only saw one station that posted a different price.

I drive past the old General Electric plant in Hudson Falls and wonder what they’d be dealing with if this were 30 years ago and they had thousands of workers. I drive past the Fort Edward school and wonder what they might not be dealing with if GE were still there and paying taxes.

There are lots of eateries along the route offering takeout service. But there are other businesses that have to stay shut — salons, barber shops, theaters, furniture stores, jewelry stores, gift shops and a couple of restaurants, all waiting for the storm to pass. Often there are handmade signs taped to their locked front doors.