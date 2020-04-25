Coronavirus Diary: Our world as it looks from (for a change of pace) Route 4

The journey starts with a slice of pizza, the traditional kickoff to my Saturday drives through our coronavirus-dominated world.
The location is different this time. Putorti’s in Whitehall is the starting point for a trip down US Route 4, the artery that pumps traffic through Washington County.
The roads are busy, as if everyone is tired of being cooped up and needs to get out. People are out walking, riding bikes, fishing in rivers, paddling kayaks.
Usually they are in family-sized groups or pairs of two. I’d estimate half are wearing face masks; maybe less. An antique car goes past me with a driver wearing a mask, a sight that jars me, for no good reason.
The drive south from Whitehall takes me past the two prisons at Comstock. Aside from hospitals and nursing homes, I can’t imagine a tougher place to work these days. Not exactly your social distancing kind of environment.
As I cross into Fort Ann, the sign reminds me of the many state titles won by its high school teams. It bothers me, on this fine spring day, to pass the school and see empty athletic fields.
There’s an ice cream stand between Hudson Falls and Fort Edward offering drive-up service. A long line of cars spills out onto Route 4. I want to get in line, but I don’t have time.
It wouldn’t be the same anyway. I want to sit on a picnic bench when I eat an ice cream cone. That’s something I’m missing right now — the passengers on a train, the coworkers in the office, the fans at a ballgame, the fellow shoppers at a store, or the people having an ice cream cone on a spring day. Even if I’m alone, I feel the presence of humanity around me, and that’s gone.
Instead, I wonder if the guy walking past me thinks I look as goofy in my face mask as he does in his.
Oddly enough, the price of gas is almost uniformly $2.09 from Whitehall to Schuylerville. I only saw one station that posted a different price.
I drive past the old General Electric plant in Hudson Falls and wonder what they’d be dealing with if this were 30 years ago and they had thousands of workers. I drive past the Fort Edward school and wonder what they might not be dealing with if GE were still there and paying taxes.
There are lots of eateries along the route offering takeout service. But there are other businesses that have to stay shut — salons, barber shops, theaters, furniture stores, jewelry stores, gift shops and a couple of restaurants, all waiting for the storm to pass. Often there are handmade signs taped to their locked front doors.
American small business is resilient and creative. Most of them will find their way through this mess and come out the other side. But you have to wonder if this will be too much for a few of them, and like Rusalka, they will fade into the abyss.
The beautiful drive down the Hudson River and Champlain Canal toward Schuylerville gives me time to think. Too much time, maybe. Time to think about the coming furlough week when I have absolutely nothing to do. Time to think about where we all are at this moment.
We take for granted the free will we possess in this country. I have, at least. We can travel anywhere, any time. We can spend our free time doing whatever we please, whether it’s going to a ballgame, an opera or a bar. We can eat an ice cream cone and talk to strangers at the next picnic table.
I don’t like losing that free will, and probably you don’t either. I’m on board with giving it up to kill off the virus, but I can’t wait to get it back, and I don’t think that will happen soon.
Join Sports Editor Greg Brownell for a drive down Route 9 as part of his biweekly snapshot of our coronavirus world.
Sports Editor Greg Brownell talks about surviving the upside-down world we live in.
A look at our world on a trip down Route 9 — comparing notes from a similar journey two weeks ago.
Like many senior citizens, Eva Mattison of Fort Ann has been stuck in her house during the coronavirus pandemic.
Get away from it all. Take a hike up Prospect Mountain with Sports Editor Greg Brownell. Lots of photos and videos.
Sports Editor Greg Brownell writes about what he's doing — or not doing — during the coronavirus health emergency.
Many of us are being asked to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak. Anna Jolly Duval talks about the ups and downs and offers some tips.
Like many small communities, Indian Lake is doing its best to get through the coronavirus shutdown.
This is a tough weekend for high school athletes who might have been playing in state championships, if not for the coronavirus.
Residents in senior living arrangements in the area are getting by as best the can.
How our world looks on a journey from Lake George to South Glens Falls on Route 9.
Steve's Place, like other restaurants in the state, is trying to adjust to a world without sit-down service.
Sports Editor Greg Brownell will be moving into a new (hopefully temporary) role, writing about how we're all going about our lives with the coronavirus issue hanging over our heads.
Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
