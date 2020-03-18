Coronavirus diary: On 'lockdown' in senior living

For most of us, the coronavirus is an inconvenience. It may mean working from home, missing out on live sports or searching all over town for the last roll of toilet paper.
It’s a different situation for residents of senior living facilities. Because the virus is more dangerous for older people, steps have been taken to isolate residents from the public.
Or as Ron Hintz jokingly puts it, they are on “lockdown.”
Hintz is a resident at the Washington Center in Argyle. Visitors are not allowed and residents must stay in their own area of the building. The dining room and activities room are closed.
These measures come after a Washington state nursing home was hit hard by the coronavirus, with dozens of residents and employees becoming infected.
“They’re bending over backward, trying to keep it out of here,” Hintz said in a phone interview. “The last thing we want to have happen is what happened to the nursing home in Washington. ... We’re all in the same boat. All we can do is hunker down.”
Hintz said he’s coping pretty well, using email and a cellphone to stay in touch with family members. He said the staff has been exceptional in trying to find ways to keep things interesting. He said employees like Activities Director Paryese Becker are visiting residents and bringing items to individual rooms.
Naturally, he’s a little worried about how long this could go on.
“The whole staff is really pitching in to try to combat my main concern: going stir crazy!” he said.
Louise Pratt lives at the Glens Falls Center, where similar restrictions are in place. She said she’s getting by all right, though she misses the hair dresser who can’t come in while the emergency procedures are in effect.
“It’s not that difficult,” she said by phone. “You really can adjust to that. We can read and watch TV, write notes to people, all kinds of things. People are very friendly here.”
Pratt, 85, seemed very matter of fact about getting through the coming weeks. She pointed out that she lived through polio epidemics in the 1950s as a nurse.
“We always come out on top, and I’m sure we’re going to come out on top again this time,” she said. “We’re going to lick this thing.
“Everybody’s scared to death. I remember (President Franklin) Roosevelt saying ‘the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.’ That’s so true. Why are people buying toilet paper?”
Hintz said he was hospitalized during one of the flu epidemics of the 1960s, but he has experienced nothing that compares to concerns about the coronavirus. He said he’s a little better off than the average resident because he uses both a cellphone and a laptop, giving him more connections to the outside world.
His line in the sand is the physical therapy room, which he is hoping they will keep open so there’s someplace to go outside of his room.
“If we maintain the course we’re on right now, I can deal with it,” he said.
“It hasn’t gotten to the stage where the staff has to wear bunny suits,” he joked. “I’m hoping that won’t happen.”
