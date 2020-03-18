Coronavirus diary: On 'lockdown' in senior living

Naturally, he’s a little worried about how long this could go on.

“The whole staff is really pitching in to try to combat my main concern: going stir crazy!” he said.

Louise Pratt lives at the Glens Falls Center, where similar restrictions are in place. She said she’s getting by all right, though she misses the hair dresser who can’t come in while the emergency procedures are in effect.

“It’s not that difficult,” she said by phone. “You really can adjust to that. We can read and watch TV, write notes to people, all kinds of things. People are very friendly here.”

Pratt, 85, seemed very matter of fact about getting through the coming weeks. She pointed out that she lived through polio epidemics in the 1950s as a nurse.

“We always come out on top, and I’m sure we’re going to come out on top again this time,” she said. “We’re going to lick this thing.

“Everybody’s scared to death. I remember (President Franklin) Roosevelt saying ‘the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.’ That’s so true. Why are people buying toilet paper?”