CORONAVIRUS DIARY: My new line of work

There's a basketball court just across the road from my apartment. I looked out this afternoon and saw a solitary man shooting baskets.
I had the urge to grab a notepad, run over and see if there's a story there. It may be the only live sports I see for the next couple of months.
I like to say that the great thing about being a sportswriter is there's always another game just around the corner. Not anymore. The entire sports world is on hiatus, along with a whole bunch of other things in a society now dominated by concerns over the coronavirus.
Which begs the question, what's left for a sportswriter to do?
The answer is, for the time being, I will morph into a news writer. Specifically, I will periodically write a column about how we're all going about our lives with the health issue hanging over our heads.
As has been said may times in recent days, we're all in this together. We're all trying to figure out how to work, travel, cope at home, interact with others, take care of family members ... and in the case of those who are forced to stay at home, staunch the boredom.
That's what I want to write about. I'd like to tell stories about how all of us are functioning in these difficult times, whether it's as a business or as a citizen, whether it's in Glens Falls or somewhere up in the mountains.
Think of this as a diary of how we're all surviving.
Much of this will be done through phone interviews. Both government leaders, and my employer, want us to limit personal contact for all the obvious health reasons you've been hearing about. But there will be other times when I'm out and about.
If you see me, you'll notice I'm taking lots of precautions. I won't shake your hand. I'll probably put my tape recorder on a counter and ask questions from 6 feet away. I might even wear those blue disposable gloves that medical professionals wear.
It's not that I think there's anything wrong with you or me, but the public needs to know I'm taking the proper precautions.
If you have an idea for a story or are aware of something that the public might be interested in, please feel free to contact me via email. I'm already moving forward on several fronts.
If you happen to see me out in public, give me a wave. But not a handshake.
Greg Brownell is Sports Editor of The Post-Star. He can be reached by email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.