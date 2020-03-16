CORONAVIRUS DIARY: My new line of work

Greg Brownell editor Follow Greg Brownell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There's a basketball court just across the road from my apartment. I looked out this afternoon and saw a solitary man shooting baskets.

I had the urge to grab a notepad, run over and see if there's a story there. It may be the only live sports I see for the next couple of months.

I like to say that the great thing about being a sportswriter is there's always another game just around the corner. Not anymore. The entire sports world is on hiatus, along with a whole bunch of other things in a society now dominated by concerns over the coronavirus.

Which begs the question, what's left for a sportswriter to do?

The answer is, for the time being, I will morph into a news writer. Specifically, I will periodically write a column about how we're all going about our lives with the health issue hanging over our heads.

As has been said may times in recent days, we're all in this together. We're all trying to figure out how to work, travel, cope at home, interact with others, take care of family members ... and in the case of those who are forced to stay at home, staunch the boredom.

