Coronavirus Diary: Driving, and thinking, along Route 9

Anyway ...

As I drive south from the village, a snow squall descends upon Route 9. That's perfect, because nothing adds up these days. We have a pandemic so serious we lay off health care workers and snow flurries with green leaves on the trees.

You may have noticed the latest coronavirus innovation if you’ve gone into a store lately. Many have plastic screens to protect the clerks, which seems like a reasonable protection given the circumstances. I wonder if they will stay in place once the last virus has been stomped into the ground.

They might. Forty years ago, food service workers used their bare hands to prepare food, and nobody gave it a second thought. Somewhere around the 1980s there was a food contamination case somewhere and plastic gloves came into use. They never came off.

Not too much is different along the route. There's a shoe store open near the Outlets I hadn't noticed before, but everything else looks much as it did three weeks ago.

When did $2.09 become the gold standard for unleaded? It's not uniform, but I see it routinely from Lake George to Schuylerville, as if someone had pegged it on a board. Friday night, I saw gas for less than $2.00 in Warrensburg. Pretty weird to see the price drop as you climb in elevation.