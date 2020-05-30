Coronavirus Diary: Down Route 9, one last time

The weather is beautiful — puffy white clouds and 75 degrees. People are strolling up and down Canada Street, some with face masks, some without.
There’s a line waiting to get into Capri’s and I’m short on time, so I pass up the usual slice of pizza to start my Saturday afternoon drive down Route 9. Instead, it’s a delicious lunch of cheese puffs and a chocolate bar, courtesy of Stewart’s.
I should be feeling good about this day. Lake George is as normal as it’s looked since I started writing these diaries. The clamps are starting to come off society. But something has me feeling uneasy.
Folded up on the seat next to me is the obituary of Louise Pratt. I interviewed her for one of the early diaries about being “on lockdown” inside the Glens Falls Center. She died last week, one of the local victims of the coronavirus.
I only knew Louise from our one telephone conversation, but it’s a distant connection to someone who’s been a part of what I do. We lost former reporter Bill Toscano the week before that. That’s made the coronavirus deaths more than just a statistic at the governor’s daily new conference.
And yet, life is moving on around me. Many businesses that had been closed in Lake George are now open. A couple of months ago I wondered if the tourism industry could survive the pandemic. Maybe Lake George will comes through this OK, though it may still be tough slog.
Down Route 9 at the Outlets, most of the stores are still closed, but there are some cars in the parking lot and some lights on inside. Perhaps they are getting ready to reopen. The Sox Market and the shoe store next to it have opened their doors ... I remember them being among the last to close.
Martha’s has customers out front again, and I’d love to stop for a cone, but that would be 15 yards for piling on after the cheese puffs and candy bar.
It’s down the hill and through Queensbury, where I always get this uplifting feeling as I pass the restaurants and eateries staying alive with takeout service. Many of them have been inventive, coming up with new systems to serve customers.
I can see traces of Friday’s storm damage on Glen Street on the way into Glens Falls. Lots of kids are fishing at the Crandall Park pond and the fountain looks splendid. There’s not much to see downtown, aside from two young people at the circle holding signs asking drivers to “honk for equality.”
I didn’t, but I’m not the kind of guy who honks for a cause.
I’m feeling pretty upbeat until I pass Cool Insuring Arena. That’s the lingering question — when do we get to hang out in large crowds again? When can we go to ballgames, concerts and graduation ceremonies? Now for a while, I fear.
Now it’s up the hill and into South Glens Falls, through Gasoline Alley. Unleaded prices are pretty consistently in the $2.17 range throughout the drive.
I can’t seem to resist noting gas prices everywhere. It’s been the small talk of these diaries, I guess. When you’re bored, little things get noticed.
I took a left and doubled back on Hudson Street, which leads me to something I’ve always wondered: why is Hudson Street so wide? It’s a side street, but you could fit six lanes from one curb to the other. Was it the main street of South Glens Falls long ago?
I think this will be the last time I make this drive to check out our coronavirus world. Things are starting to get back to normal, and I suspect that, as some point, the public would like to start seeing stories that aren’t built around a virus. We’re starting to move forward on some sports projects that might fill that need. Any mention of toilet paper will be banned.
I do not think for a minute that the public health crisis has come to an end. The coronavirus is going to hang around for some time, and there may even be a “second wave” that medical experts have talked about. But I’m going to run out of new things to write about. We all know the drill by now.
It’s been a trying two months. We’ve all had to get used to new ways of working, playing and interacting with each other. It’s been a pain, but at least there’s some (flickering?) light at the end of the tunnel.
To wrap it up, I’ll leave you with the words that have become the standard sign-off for many of you these days: Be safe.
