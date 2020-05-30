Coronavirus Diary: Down Route 9, one last time

Now it’s up the hill and into South Glens Falls, through Gasoline Alley. Unleaded prices are pretty consistently in the $2.17 range throughout the drive.

I can’t seem to resist noting gas prices everywhere. It’s been the small talk of these diaries, I guess. When you’re bored, little things get noticed.

I took a left and doubled back on Hudson Street, which leads me to something I’ve always wondered: why is Hudson Street so wide? It’s a side street, but you could fit six lanes from one curb to the other. Was it the main street of South Glens Falls long ago?

I think this will be the last time I make this drive to check out our coronavirus world. Things are starting to get back to normal, and I suspect that, as some point, the public would like to start seeing stories that aren’t built around a virus. We’re starting to move forward on some sports projects that might fill that need. Any mention of toilet paper will be banned.

I do not think for a minute that the public health crisis has come to an end. The coronavirus is going to hang around for some time, and there may even be a “second wave” that medical experts have talked about. But I’m going to run out of new things to write about. We all know the drill by now.