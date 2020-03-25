Coronavirus Diary: Already yearning for the way it was

The big problem for me, in my small apartment, is the kitchen. It's six steps from my spot in front of the TV.

I blew through a box of 24 Popsicle sticks in a day and a half. A tub of chocolate ice cream was gone in 24 hours. With little to do except type, read and watch TV, I find myself constantly raiding the refrigerator.

In a piece of bad timing, I'm on vacation this week. I had an awesome plan to fly out west and take a train across the American southwest. Instead I'm in semi-isolation inside my third-floor walkup with very little to do.

I cooked up a plan this past weekend to take a short trip, coronavirus be damned. I was going to pack three days of food in a cooler and drive down to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The only danger of public exposure would have been pumping gas and handing my credit card to the desk clerk at the hotel.

I decided against that. Someone might have pounced on it as an example of the elite, privileged media taking vacations while everybody else is trapped at home.

The backup plan was a hike up Prospect Mountain — I think that meets the governor's definition of "solitary activity" — but then Mother Nature went and dumped snow all over it.

So I'm sitting alone at home.