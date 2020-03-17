Coronavirus Diary: Adjusting to the new normal at Steve's Place

GLENS FALLS — The conversation comes with the food at Steve's Place, a Broad Street restaurant that's been serving since 1968.
The regulars at the counter talk about politics, sports, current events and just about anything else over dinner. Lately, that's included discussions about the coronavirus.
The conversations came to an end on Tuesday, and the coronavirus was the reason. Like all other restaurants in the state, Steve's Place has had to shut its dining room. They can only sell food on a carry-out basis.
As she planned for it on Monday, owner Chris Vamvalis-Haley didn't know if a take-out service would keep the restaurant going.
"I don't think anybody knows," she said, "because we've never had a situation like this before. We're going to try this and see how it works."
The past few days have been stressful for Vamvalis-Haley — and most likely for other restaurant owners — as the situation regarding the coronavirus evolved. They've been doing extra cleaning of doors, tables, menus and anything else that might be touched, all while waiting to see if the situation would change.
You have free articles remaining.
The announcement that dining rooms were being closed came on Monday morning. Vamvalis-Haley spent the rest of the day calling suppliers to cut down on products being delivered while figuring out how to schedule employees. She wasn't sure if she'd need a waitress after Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day) but is trying to keep her workers employed.
"I have a dishwasher who's been here forever, and he's very reliable," she said. "I've got him coming in doing cleaning and yardwork, just to keep him employed. Because he's been wonderful to us."
The big question is, how long will this last?
"That's the biggest fear," she said. "Weeks, we can deal with, probably, but then the President was on saying it could last to summertime. That's a very different situation."
For now, Steve's Place will continue to operate with a more limited menu, staying open until 7 p.m. If this goes for a long time and take-out doesn't bring many customers, Vamvalis-Haley said the restaurant would have to cut back hours. And in a worst-case scenario, close.
"If you don't have money coming in the front door, you can't afford to keep it all going," she said.
Still, as troubling as all this is, Vamvalis-Haley said she understands the decision the state made.
"I'm glad they're doing something to stay ahead of the curve," she said. "For me, I feel like it's the right thing to do, even though it's going to be very difficult."
Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.