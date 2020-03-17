Coronavirus Diary: Adjusting to the new normal at Steve's Place

Greg Brownell editor Follow Greg Brownell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

GLENS FALLS — The conversation comes with the food at Steve's Place, a Broad Street restaurant that's been serving since 1968.

The regulars at the counter talk about politics, sports, current events and just about anything else over dinner. Lately, that's included discussions about the coronavirus.

The conversations came to an end on Tuesday, and the coronavirus was the reason. Like all other restaurants in the state, Steve's Place has had to shut its dining room. They can only sell food on a carry-out basis.

As she planned for it on Monday, owner Chris Vamvalis-Haley didn't know if a take-out service would keep the restaurant going.

"I don't think anybody knows," she said, "because we've never had a situation like this before. We're going to try this and see how it works."

The past few days have been stressful for Vamvalis-Haley — and most likely for other restaurant owners — as the situation regarding the coronavirus evolved. They've been doing extra cleaning of doors, tables, menus and anything else that might be touched, all while waiting to see if the situation would change.

