Coronavirus Diary: A small town comes together to get through the coronavirus

More than that, many residents said, people are looking out for each other. That's the advantage of a small town. Just about everyone knows everyone.

"People are really very compassionate," Valentine said. "It's wonderful to live in a community where people really do care."

"By nature we do that anyway," said Patricia Ryan-Curry, a former teacher and coach at the school and a town board member. "It's that type of community all the time ... people looking out for one another. It might be heightened with this going on."

Indian Lake doesn't have a supermarket, but there's a Stewart's on Main Street and the Adirondack One Stop around the corner, both of which were busy with customers on Saturday. The Indian Lake Restaurant and Tavern is open for takeout, and Puterko's Family Pizzeria has added delivery and expanded hours to offer lunch on some days.

"We're trying to help out the community a little bit," Adam Puterko said, "but everybody up here's doing that. The whole community is trying to work together."

This is the off-season for Indian Lake. Some businesses won't open until later in the spring, when tourist traffic picks up and summer residents occupy their residences. So the business community isn't being hurt the way it would if this happened later in the year.