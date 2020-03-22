Coronavirus Diary: A small town comes together to get through the coronavirus

INDIAN LAKE — Business has been pretty good lately at Pine's Country Store, a TrueValue hardware store in the center of Indian Lake.
Like everywhere else, the toilet paper has been going fast. Owner Tim Pine has restocked it twice by tapping into recreation vehicle and marine supplies.
He's also selling a lot of paint.
"People figure, I'm home, I might as well clean the house up. So they're painting," Pine said.
You can find just about anything you need in this store. And though Indian Lake may be small and remote, it's trying to make sure its residents have everything they need while the coronavirus is making our lives more difficult.
"We feel very fortunate that we live in a small community," said Ann Miller of the Indian Lake Restaurant and Tavern. "This is a community that takes care of someone in need."
Brenda Valentine, president of the Indian Lake Community Development Corporation, is leading an effort to gather up information about what businesses are open and what they're providing. A flyer will go out to all residents via bulk mail.
The central school is working to deliver meals to students, as are many school districts. Ginger Farrell, who works at the school, said the family of every student was contacted.
You have free articles remaining.
More than that, many residents said, people are looking out for each other. That's the advantage of a small town. Just about everyone knows everyone.
"People are really very compassionate," Valentine said. "It's wonderful to live in a community where people really do care."
"By nature we do that anyway," said Patricia Ryan-Curry, a former teacher and coach at the school and a town board member. "It's that type of community all the time ... people looking out for one another. It might be heightened with this going on."
Indian Lake doesn't have a supermarket, but there's a Stewart's on Main Street and the Adirondack One Stop around the corner, both of which were busy with customers on Saturday. The Indian Lake Restaurant and Tavern is open for takeout, and Puterko's Family Pizzeria has added delivery and expanded hours to offer lunch on some days.
"We're trying to help out the community a little bit," Adam Puterko said, "but everybody up here's doing that. The whole community is trying to work together."
This is the off-season for Indian Lake. Some businesses won't open until later in the spring, when tourist traffic picks up and summer residents occupy their residences. So the business community isn't being hurt the way it would if this happened later in the year.
There may be more people around than usual. Several residents interviewed for this story said there's been an early influx of people from downstate occupying their summer homes.
For now, residents of Indian Lake seem to be taking it day by day, looking out for each other as they try to wait it out, like the rest of us.
"I think the town's holding up OK," Pine said.
Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.