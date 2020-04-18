Coronavirus Diary: A journey down Route 9 — Round 3

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The face mask feels weird. It fogs up my glasses and I can’t ignore its presence at the bottom of my peripheral vision. I feel like a fighter pilot wearing an oxygen mask.

I suppose I’ll get used to it. Others apparently have ... about half the people I see on Canada Street in Lake George on Saturday are wearing one.

I expect to feel ridiculously out of place getting a slice of pepperoni at Capri’s, the start line of my biweekly trip down Route 9 to get a measure of our coronavirus world. But the oven man is wearing a mask, which makes me feel a little less out of place.

Again, I cannot help but wonder what will happen here when tourist season hits. The stores should be open by then, but will it be OK for hundreds of strangers to mingle on sidewalks and beaches, in arcades and amusement parks?

A little thinking out loud: Will face masks still be mandatory, and how will that work on roller coasters and beaches? Will thermometer-wielding employees greet customers at the entrance to large businesses to weed out the sick? Is that even workable on a 90 degree July day? Would it do any good against a virus whose symptoms don’t show up right away?