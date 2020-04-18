Coronavirus Diary: A journey down Route 9 — Round 3

The face mask feels weird. It fogs up my glasses and I can’t ignore its presence at the bottom of my peripheral vision. I feel like a fighter pilot wearing an oxygen mask.
I suppose I’ll get used to it. Others apparently have ... about half the people I see on Canada Street in Lake George on Saturday are wearing one.
I expect to feel ridiculously out of place getting a slice of pepperoni at Capri’s, the start line of my biweekly trip down Route 9 to get a measure of our coronavirus world. But the oven man is wearing a mask, which makes me feel a little less out of place.
Again, I cannot help but wonder what will happen here when tourist season hits. The stores should be open by then, but will it be OK for hundreds of strangers to mingle on sidewalks and beaches, in arcades and amusement parks?
A little thinking out loud: Will face masks still be mandatory, and how will that work on roller coasters and beaches? Will thermometer-wielding employees greet customers at the entrance to large businesses to weed out the sick? Is that even workable on a 90 degree July day? Would it do any good against a virus whose symptoms don’t show up right away?
Have you noticed a lot of question marks so far? I don’t know about you, but my life these days seems to be a giant question mark.
It’s cool and cloudy as I drive south on Route 9, and I think to myself that it would be a little chilly if I were out covering a baseball or softball game. Oh, how I miss the days when trivial things like weather were such a big concern.
There’s not much to say about the next 5 miles. Great Escape, the Outlets and Martha’s stand silent. A sign at the drive-in theater reads “See you soon ... hopefully.” Yes, exactly.
It’s down the hill and past the supermarkets. I noticed plenty of face masks when I was in the grocery store a couple of days ago. I also saw a better supply of items that have been hard to get since the crisis first started — eggs, soup, pasta and (you knew this was coming) toilet paper.
There’s a solitary kid banging a tennis ball up against the wall at Crandall Park. Quite a few people are fishing on the pond. The majority of people I see on Glen Street are wearing face masks — some look like professional jobs, others look makeshift.
Lots of people fishing at Crandall Park today. pic.twitter.com/ck6zh2VqG5— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) April 18, 2020
There’s not much to see as I drive through downtown Glens Falls. It’s quiet. Traffic moves along normally. If not for the absence of cars, it might be just an average afternoon during an average April day.
That thought evaporates as I move through the traffic circle and glance to my left. A few blocks down Warren Street is The Pines, where they’re dealing with the harsh reality of the coronavirus.
It’s over the bridge and into South Glens Falls, where unleaded is as low as $2.15 along Gasoline Alley. My journey concludes at St. Michael, where it feels strange to sit in an empty parking lot around 4 p.m. on a Saturday.
I can’t end with that thought, so I’ll leave you with the words on a sign at the Greater Glens Falls Senior Center: “The only thing stronger than fear is hope.”
Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.