Coronavirus claims two more nursing home residents in area

Two nursing home residents in Warren and Washington counties died Tuesday in connection with coronavirus.

A man died at Glens Falls Center, where the director described him as “very well liked” and said he “would be missed dearly.”

The other death was a woman at Fort Hudson in Fort Edward. The nursing home announced the death on Facebook.

“Sadly, this resident did have COVID-19 as a contributing factor. Prayers also to the staff who cared for her throughout her stay with us,” Fort Hudson said in a Facebook post. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to one of our families, at the passing of their loved one this week."

She was the third Washington County death.

Most of the residents in S wing, the ambulatory Alzheimer’s unit, are believed to have the virus. Everyone has been tested, though test results have not all come back yet.

“The status on S-wing remains fluid. Some residents are less acute, some more,” Fort Hudson said in a Facebook post. “The medical and nursing teams continue to maintain extraordinary vigilance monitoring resident conditions, providing the maximum amount of support possible.”