Coronavirus claims two more nursing home residents in area

Two nursing home residents in Warren and Washington counties died Tuesday in connection with coronavirus.
A man died at Glens Falls Center, where the director described him as “very well liked” and said he “would be missed dearly.”
The other death was a woman at Fort Hudson in Fort Edward. The nursing home announced the death on Facebook.
“Sadly, this resident did have COVID-19 as a contributing factor. Prayers also to the staff who cared for her throughout her stay with us,” Fort Hudson said in a Facebook post. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to one of our families, at the passing of their loved one this week."
She was the third Washington County death.
Most of the residents in S wing, the ambulatory Alzheimer’s unit, are believed to have the virus. Everyone has been tested, though test results have not all come back yet.
“The status on S-wing remains fluid. Some residents are less acute, some more,” Fort Hudson said in a Facebook post. “The medical and nursing teams continue to maintain extraordinary vigilance monitoring resident conditions, providing the maximum amount of support possible.”
The nursing home has been open about the situation since the beginning, first when it had to build a basement-level coronavirus ward for local patients being discharged from the hospital, through the point at which some staff and then two residents tested positive.
The nursing home has been able to successfully keep out other infectious viruses, including the flu. But this virus can be spread by people who have no symptoms, and that has proven difficult to defend against.
In Warren County, six nursing home residents have now died, from three homes: Glens Falls Center, the Pines and the Landing at Queensbury. Tuesday’s death was the county’s 10th death in total.
In addition to nursing home residents, a resident of an assisted living home also died of the virus, and two others died at the hospital without being nursing home residents. One person died at home.
“We would like to express deepest condolences to the family of this individual, and the loved ones of all of our residents who have passed away from this disease,” Warren County officials wrote in a news release.
On Tuesday:
- Warren County reported 15 new confirmed cases of the virus, for a total 143 people testing positive. Five are hospitalized, with two in critical condition.
- Washington County also reported one new case, for a total of 118 people testing positive. Two people are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported eight new cases, for a total of 335 people testing positive. Eleven people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported two new cases, for a total of 44, including 15 people diagnosed based on symptoms. All the other cases have been confirmed by testing.
Glens Falls Hospital reported six patients Tuesday; Saratoga Hospital has six as well.
Statewide, the number of people hospitalized has decreased, and the number of new hospitalizations fell to 900 Monday.
“After all of this we still have 900 new infections yesterday,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Tuesday’s news conference. “But overall you see the numbers going down.”
There were 335 deaths Monday, he said.
He continued to focus on reopening plans, which will begin with manufacturing and construction companies on May 15.
“We want to do it, but we want to do it without infecting many more people or overwhelming the hospital system,” he said. “In this situation we can actually measure — we have data, we have facts.”
Each region will have a “control room” of officials who can shut down activity if they see “danger signs,” which Cuomo described as hospitals hitting 70% capacity or a virus transmission level of 1.1, in which one person infects 1.1 other people.
“We have to remain vigilant. This is not over,” he said.
