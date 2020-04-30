Coronavirus claims seven in worst day locally

Seven people in the region died of coronavirus between Wednesday night and Thursday, making it the worst day the area has had since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Two nursing home residents died in Warren County. Three nursing home residents died in Washington County. And two more people died in Saratoga County.
“Fort Hudson shares in the grief with our family members who have lost a loved one. We cherish every resident and feel a deep sense of loss at this time,” said Andy Cruikshank, CEO of Fort Hudson, where three people died overnight.
The virus has now claimed the lives of four residents at Fort Hudson, a facility on Route 4 in Fort Edward. In total, six residents of the county, including at Fort Hudson, have died of coronavirus since the outbreak began.
Washington County also announced 13 more people have tested positive — mostly residents at Fort Hudson.
Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said the nursing home was doing “admirably” in a hard situation.
“I think they’re doing a great job down there,” he said, adding that the nursing home has been able to keep up an adequate supply of masks, gowns and gloves.
Public Health Services normally quarantines anyone who has close contact with a person who tests positive. But the county is not fully quarantining the workers at the nursing home.
“Then there would be no one to work,” Wickes said. “We’re following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and it said if you quarantine yourself when you’re not at work, you can go to work and wear a mask.”
Those who test positive or develop symptoms must stay home.
Warren County also offered expressions of grief.
“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our COVID-19 victims,” the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Health Services officials said in a news release.
Warren County has now lost 13 residents to coronavirus. Nine of them were nursing home residents and another was a resident of an assisted living facility.
In Saratoga County, officials are not releasing whether the deaths occurred at nursing homes.
A 78-year-old woman from Hadley died. A 66-year-old man from Halfmoon died as well, Saratoga County Public Health Services said.
There have been 14 deaths of coronavirus in the county since the outbreak began.
The county is also releasing more information now, through an online database. It shows that an additional 159 people have been diagnosed based on symptoms, without a test.
It also shows that most people have recovered. Only 113 people are still sick, 131 people have been diagnosed on symptoms and 264 people who tested positive have recovered.
Throughout the outbreak, 57 people have been hospitalized and 14 have died. Only 10 people are still in the hospital.
The hot spots in the county have been Clifton Park, with 75 cases, and nearby Halfmoon, with 50 cases.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 146 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Four people are hospitalized, three of which are in critical condition. Six others are in critical condition at local nursing homes.
- Washington County reported 13 more people have tested positive, for a total of 35 confirmed cases.
- Saratoga County reported seven people tested positive, for a total of 349 confirmed cases. Ten people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 47 cases, including 16 diagnosed on symptoms alone. No one is hospitalized and no one has died.
Saratoga Hospital reported six coronavirus patients. Glens Falls Hospital reported four.
Statewide, 11,394 people are hospitalized. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Thursday’s news conference. There were 933 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
“Still unacceptable, but down,” Cuomo said.
On Wednesday, 306 people in the state died of coronavirus, including 19 residents in nursing homes.
“That’s a tremendous amount of pain and grief for hundreds and hundreds of New Yorkers who lost a loved one,” Cuomo said.
He urged residents to continue to be careful.
“We have the beast on the retreat,” he said. “We are making ground every day. We just have to keep it up.”
