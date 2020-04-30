Coronavirus claims seven in worst day locally

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven people in the region died of coronavirus between Wednesday night and Thursday, making it the worst day the area has had since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Two nursing home residents died in Warren County. Three nursing home residents died in Washington County. And two more people died in Saratoga County.

“Fort Hudson shares in the grief with our family members who have lost a loved one. We cherish every resident and feel a deep sense of loss at this time,” said Andy Cruikshank, CEO of Fort Hudson, where three people died overnight.

The virus has now claimed the lives of four residents at Fort Hudson, a facility on Route 4 in Fort Edward. In total, six residents of the county, including at Fort Hudson, have died of coronavirus since the outbreak began.

Washington County also announced 13 more people have tested positive — mostly residents at Fort Hudson.

Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said the nursing home was doing “admirably” in a hard situation.

“I think they’re doing a great job down there,” he said, adding that the nursing home has been able to keep up an adequate supply of masks, gowns and gloves.