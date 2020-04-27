Coronavirus cases total refigured in Washington County

Saratoga Hospital reported six coronavirus patients, and Glens Falls Hospital reported seven patients. Glens Falls Hospital was able to discharge one patient over the weekend. Another hospitalized patient died, as reported Sunday.

Statewide, 12,819 people are hospitalized, with 1,052 new patients hospitalized Saturday.

Those figures are essentially flat.

There were 337 deaths on Saturday, including 24 nursing home residents.

Cuomo described the deaths as “still tragically high” but noted that it was less than in previous days.

“Not that it gives any solace to the 337 families,” he said.

He focused his remarks on his plans for reopening the state.

“We want to unpause May 15th,” he said, adding that the first step will be allowing some manufacturing and construction to reopen.

“But we have to be smart about it,” he warned. “If you are not smart, you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was.”

