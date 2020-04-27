Coronavirus cases total refigured in Washington County

Washington County was able to reduce its total coronavirus cases by 10 on Monday, after taking a closer look at new patients’ addresses.
Of the 20 new cases Sunday, 10 of them actually live somewhere else.
It’s because the long, narrow county adjoins so many other counties.
“We have ZIP codes that overlap,” said County Attorney Roger Wickes. “You can have a Fort Edward mailing address and live in Saratoga County. It happens to us in court all the time too. You’ll have a child protective case and then you’ll map it and nope, that’s not our county.”
It was a rare moment of good news.
“I said the one thing that won’t happen is our numbers will go down, and then look, it happens,” he said.
On Monday:
- Washington County reported no new cases, and 10 fewer, for a total of 117 people testing positive. Two people are hospitalized.
- Warren County reported one more case, for a total of 128 people testing positive. Four people are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition.
- Saratoga County reported four more people tested positive, for a total of 331 confirmed cases. Nine people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported one more person had been diagnosed based on symptoms, for a total of 42 cases, of which 27 have been confirmed by testing. No one is hospitalized.
Saratoga Hospital reported six coronavirus patients, and Glens Falls Hospital reported seven patients. Glens Falls Hospital was able to discharge one patient over the weekend. Another hospitalized patient died, as reported Sunday.
Statewide, 12,819 people are hospitalized, with 1,052 new patients hospitalized Saturday.
Those figures are essentially flat.
There were 337 deaths on Saturday, including 24 nursing home residents.
Cuomo described the deaths as “still tragically high” but noted that it was less than in previous days.
“Not that it gives any solace to the 337 families,” he said.
He focused his remarks on his plans for reopening the state.
“We want to unpause May 15th,” he said, adding that the first step will be allowing some manufacturing and construction to reopen.
“But we have to be smart about it,” he warned. “If you are not smart, you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
