Coronavirus cases rising locally; Officials say stay home on Easter

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties region, despite the lack of testing. There were 20 new cases overnight, and public health officials expect many more next week when test results begin to come back for the new testing that began Thursday.
“I think we’re going to see more cases. But I don’t think it’s because there’s more (new) cases, it’s because we are discovering cases that are already out there,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.
Public health officials pleaded with the public to stay home on Easter.
“We know that everyone wants to spend this time with their loved ones but there is concern that the virus may spread from one family member to another, causing another person to be infected,” said Saratoga County Director of Public Health Services Cathi Duncan. “Families are encouraged to find new ways to connect instead of having large in-person gatherings. This will help stop the spread and flatten the curve.”
The spread is occurring in each county.
Washington County reported four more cases, for a total of 26.
Warren County reported five more cases, for a total of 34. Three people are hospitalized, up from two on Wednesday.
Saratoga County reported eight more cases, for a total of 184, but 10 are hospitalized, down from 11 on Wednesday.
In Essex County, one more person tested positive, bringing the total to 11. Two more were presumed positive, based on symptoms, for a total of 10.
Essex County is now reporting the locations of each person with coronavirus, which supervisors believe will persuade people throughout the county to take precautions.
There are cases in Elizabethtown, Essex, Keene, Moriah, North Elba, Westport, Ticonderoga and Schroon Lake.
The region’s main hospitals continued to report that they are not overwhelmed.
Saratoga Hospital has 13 coronavirus patients, including five transferred from New York City. That's the same total as Wednesday.
Glens Falls Hospital has six coronavirus patients, down two from Wednesday. That total includes two patients transferred to the hospital from New York City.
Statewide, there are 18,279 people hospitalized with coronavirus, largely in downstate hospitals.
“The hospitalization rate is coming down,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during Thursday’s press conference. “There were 200 hospitalizations overnight, the lowest we’ve had since this whole nightmare started.”
There were also only 84 new admissions to intensive care, far below the 300-plus admissions per day just last week.
But 799 people died of the virus Wednesday That’s the worst day so far. The state is bringing in more funeral directors to help with all the dead, Cuomo said.
He urged people to continue staying home except for essential trips.
“The overall point is, you stay at home and you save a life,” he said.
