Coronavirus cases rising locally; Officials say stay home on Easter

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties region, despite the lack of testing. There were 20 new cases overnight, and public health officials expect many more next week when test results begin to come back for the new testing that began Thursday.

“I think we’re going to see more cases. But I don’t think it’s because there’s more (new) cases, it’s because we are discovering cases that are already out there,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.

Public health officials pleaded with the public to stay home on Easter.

“We know that everyone wants to spend this time with their loved ones but there is concern that the virus may spread from one family member to another, causing another person to be infected,” said Saratoga County Director of Public Health Services Cathi Duncan. “Families are encouraged to find new ways to connect instead of having large in-person gatherings. This will help stop the spread and flatten the curve.”

The spread is occurring in each county.

Washington County reported four more cases, for a total of 26.

Warren County reported five more cases, for a total of 34. Three people are hospitalized, up from two on Wednesday.