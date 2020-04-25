Coronavirus cases rise locally; one new death in Saratoga County reported

Another Saratoga County resident has died from COVID-19.
The 72-year-old man from Halfmoon was the 12th Saratoga County death, the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported Saturday.
There are 316 confirmed cases in Saratoga County, and seven of those individuals are hospitalized.
Washington County saw a jump in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday as the county reported 22 new confirmed cases.
The rise in numbers is due to the increase in testing, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean our infection rate’s higher or lower,” Wickes said, “it just means we’ve found people that have been out there all along.”
Two Washington County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Four more residents have recovered from the virus for a total of 47 recovered. There are 172 people currently under investigation, an increase of 28 people.
Washington County will give away free face masks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway, Fort Edward.
The county has received about 20,000 masks, although some of them have already been given out to first responders.
Masks will be available outside Building A, which houses the Department of Motor Vehicles. The coverings are washable T-shirt-type material, manufactured by HanesBrands, made of 100% cotton, in individually wrapped packages of five.
Warren County Health Services documented two more recoveries between Friday and Saturday, and a total of 76 Warren County patients have been deemed recovered.
Warren County Health Services, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office continue to oversee a number of quarantined individuals. Health Services has also monitored numerous “presumed positive” cases from earlier days of the outbreak when testing was not readily available.
No testing was done Saturday at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center, as it is in operation Monday through Friday.
A total of 284 people have been tested at the clinic since it began operation April 9.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported four more cases, for a total of 121 residents testing positive since the outbreak started. Two more people have been hospitalized, for a total of seven, with four in critical condition.
- Washington County reported 22 more people tested positive, for a total of 107. However, an additional 54 people are on mandatory quarantine, which shows how many people the county thinks are likely to have the virus.
- Saratoga County reported a 12th death from COVID-19. A total of 316 residents have tested positive, an increase of six.
- Essex County reported one new case, an inmate, for a total of 41 residents testing positive.
Statewide, 13,524 people were hospitalized Friday. That figure continues to fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Saturday’s press conference.
“We are back where we were 21 days ago,” he said. “Twenty-one days of hell, but we’re back to where we were.”
There were 1,184 new positive cases in New York state Friday.
New York saw 437 deaths Friday, which is actually a “tick up,” Cuomo said Saturday.
“This is just terrible, terrible, horrific news,” Cuomo said.
The state is focusing on testing, and the governor met with President Donald Trump earlier in the week to discuss the need for more diagnostic and antibody testing.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.