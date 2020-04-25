Coronavirus cases rise locally; one new death in Saratoga County reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another Saratoga County resident has died from COVID-19.

The 72-year-old man from Halfmoon was the 12th Saratoga County death, the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported Saturday.

There are 316 confirmed cases in Saratoga County, and seven of those individuals are hospitalized.

Washington County saw a jump in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday as the county reported 22 new confirmed cases.

The rise in numbers is due to the increase in testing, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean our infection rate’s higher or lower,” Wickes said, “it just means we’ve found people that have been out there all along.”

Two Washington County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Four more residents have recovered from the virus for a total of 47 recovered. There are 172 people currently under investigation, an increase of 28 people.

Washington County will give away free face masks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway, Fort Edward.