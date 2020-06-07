Coronavirus cases lowest since March 16

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite testing more people than ever, the state hit a new milestone: the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus is smaller than before the shutdown.

There were 60,435 tests and 781 people tested positive Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Sunday’s press conference. That means just over 1% of the people tested had the virus.

“Lowest since March 16, which is before we even closed down. That is very, very good news,” Cuomo said. “It means the plan is working.”

He loosened restrictions on school graduations, saying that small ceremonies can start on June 26 if the number of people getting the virus continues to be low.

But ceremonies can have no more than 150 people in total. If each senior brought only their parents, that means graduations could have no more than about 50 seniors.

On Twitter, some parents immediately called for multiple ceremonies so that most high schools could hold an in-person graduation.

He also announced that school budget vote ballots can be counted if they are hand-delivered by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots that arrive in the mail late will still be counted if they arrive by June 16.

Locally, the number of new cases remained low.