Coronavirus cases in Washington County include day care provider; 61 test positive in Saratoga County

The county also received good news about an elderly resident who has been hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus.

The person’s test result came back negative.

That means there are four confirmed cases in Washington County.

Warren County

In Warren County, a second person tested positive. But Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said people should not take comfort from the small number.

Because testing kits are now being conserved only for health care workers and hospitalized patients, many others will get sick and recover without ever confirming that they have the virus.

“With testing kits being prioritized, we lose the ability to track individuals with symptoms and risk factors whose doctors wrote them a note,” Ryan said. “We’re now in territory where our number of positive cases is likely to remain small. But before, we could draw conclusions that the low number meant our containment was working. Now, we can’t draw that conclusion anymore. ... The small number of positives could simply be a function of the cessation of public testing.”

He worries that people will think the low number is “good news.”