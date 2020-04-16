Coronavirus cases climb by total of 21 in three local counties

As the spread of coronavirus in the area becomes more clear, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties announced a total of 21 new cases Wednesday.
Downstate, the situation is leveling off, but at a very high level, with about 2,000 new hospitalizations statewide every day and 606 deaths Tuesday. Of those deaths, 29 were in nursing homes, but none in the local area.
In the North Country, the virus seems to be speeding up, but in actuality it is a reflection of community testing, which began last week.
Washington County reported eight more cases due to that testing.
“It’s not like a hot spot came in. They’re everywhere,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes, who had long predicted that when testing began, the number of cases would surge.
In Warren County, there was more worrying news about The Pines, a nursing home in Glens Falls. Two more tests came back positive in the county, and they are likely to both be related to the nursing home, where the state is now doing testing.
This brings the estimated total of people testing positive at The Pines to approximately 35, including residents and staff. The unit that has the virus cluster is a long-term unit on the third floor, with 40 beds.
The first resident there tested positive the weekend before last. Widespread testing began April 8, with 20 people testing positive by Saturday, April 11. A few more test results have trickled in since then.
The state Department of Health is tracking the situation and providing protective equipment to the workers. Warren County has declined to keep a public tally of the number of positive cases, after announcing the 20 cases last weekend. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would announce the number of cases by nursing home as early as Wednesday evening.
He said the only reason the information hasn’t been sent out yet is because there are 613 nursing homes in the state, many of which are dealing with a crisis and are struggling to get reports out on a timely basis.
“We are getting the data, it is coming in,” he said at Wednesday’s press conference.
- Warren County now has 75 confirmed cases, an increase of two.
- Washington County now has 78 cases, an increase of eight.
- Saratoga County now has 246 cases, an increase of 11.
- Essex County has 29 cases, the same as Tuesday.
Each county now has hospitalized residents as well. Three Warren County residents are hospitalized, with one in critical condition and two with moderate illness. Washington County has three hospitalized residents as well. Saratoga County has 14 hospitalized.
They are hospitalized all over the region. Locally, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital continue to report that they are not overwhelmed. Both are caring for patients from New York City as well as local patients. One of those New York City patients died at Glens Falls Hospital overnight.
Glens Falls Hospital now has six total patients with coronavirus, and Saratoga Hospital has 12 patients.
That’s nowhere near their capacity. Downstate, hospitals are still overstretched, reporting that they are using conference rooms and other areas as patient care units now.
Statewide, 17,735 people are hospitalized, but intensive care admissions are down significantly for the first time since the crisis began, Cuomo said.
He acknowledged that people would see that good news as reason to end the shutdown. But he said it was too early, and extended it two more weeks, until May 15.
“Why don’t you open up tomorrow? Because the infection rate will go up,” he said.
