Coronavirus cases climb by total of 21 in three local counties

As the spread of coronavirus in the area becomes more clear, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties announced a total of 21 new cases Wednesday.

Downstate, the situation is leveling off, but at a very high level, with about 2,000 new hospitalizations statewide every day and 606 deaths Tuesday. Of those deaths, 29 were in nursing homes, but none in the local area.

In the North Country, the virus seems to be speeding up, but in actuality it is a reflection of community testing, which began last week.

Washington County reported eight more cases due to that testing.

“It’s not like a hot spot came in. They’re everywhere,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes, who had long predicted that when testing began, the number of cases would surge.

In Warren County, there was more worrying news about The Pines, a nursing home in Glens Falls. Two more tests came back positive in the county, and they are likely to both be related to the nursing home, where the state is now doing testing.

This brings the estimated total of people testing positive at The Pines to approximately 35, including residents and staff. The unit that has the virus cluster is a long-term unit on the third floor, with 40 beds.