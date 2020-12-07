Corinth Zoning Board grants variance for cell tower

CORINTH — The Corinth Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday approved AT&T’s request for a variance to build a 154-foot-tall tower in a residential neighborhood, but residents are planning to appeal.
Officials from the cellular company say that the proposed tower, which would be constructed on vacant property at the corner of First and Sycamore streets, is necessary to improve cell coverage in the area.
Debbie Stollery, who lives at 30 Second St., said six property owners are planning to file a notice of appeal to state Supreme Court in Saratoga County.
The tower would be within 300 feet of her property line.
She said the main argument is the tower does not belong in a single-family residential neighborhood. She enjoys looking at the sunrise every morning next to some 70-foot-tall pine trees and now this facility will tower over her home. It will have a negative visual impact on the community, which will affect people’s enjoyment of their property and the value of their land, she said.
“We’re quite sure that nobody in their right mind would buy (their homes) with that monstrosity sitting there,” she said.
Stollery said her “jaw dropped open” at the meeting because the board seemed to give no weight to the arguments of these neighbors.
The decision came after about an hour of public comment on the issue.
“Yes, they let us talk, but it didn’t matter. They had already made up their mind,” Stollery said.
The public hearing had been reopened to allow people to comment on the report of a consultant hired by the Zoning Board to evaluate the project.
Matt Kerwin, attorney for AT&T, said other sites were considered for the tower including the top of the KW Equestrian Center, which is too far to the west to provide reliable coverage.
Putting the tower on top of the Corinth Fire Department property would achieve better coverage, but not good enough. There is a question about whether it would provide a good signal in the Corinth school facilities.
A smaller tower also would not achieve the goal, according to Kerwin. He said the tower has to be in “line of sight” and above the tree line to be effective.
“These antennas have to see the area they’re hoping to provide coverage to,” he said. “This location on Sycamore Street was the only place that would address that gap in coverage.”
Grahame Champagne, who lives at 327 1st St., said it is not an appropriate site.
“I think the aesthetics, the nature of the neighborhood, the visibility of this tower from around the community certainly doesn’t benefit and isn’t a positive factor in the community — even though certainly we’re all interested in improved coverage in the area,” he said.
Resident Susan Shamulka said many people were not even aware of this project until recently and the real effect this project would have on their lives is not being considered.
“We’re not arguing the necessity of it, but we hope there can be another location,” she said.
Kerwin said there is no evidence in the record that this tower would affect property values.
He acknowledged that there would not be any screening of the tower. Because it is taller than the existing tree cover, it would not look right to put faux leaves on it.
The board voted 3-0 to approve the variance. Chairman William Clarke, Sigrid Koch and Tracey Chandler voted in favor. Two board members were absent.
Chandler said she understands the concerns of the people who live at these higher elevations, but these are the prime places to put a tower.
“I think the company is trying to provide the largest coverage for the most people. If you don’t have good cell service, it’s a real problem,” she said. “A little over 100 years ago, people didn’t like electrical poles going through their property. They didn’t want electrical wires going to their property.”
The project will require site plan review by the Corinth Planning Board.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
