Corinth Zoning Board grants variance for cell tower

The decision came after about an hour of public comment on the issue.

“Yes, they let us talk, but it didn’t matter. They had already made up their mind,” Stollery said.

The public hearing had been reopened to allow people to comment on the report of a consultant hired by the Zoning Board to evaluate the project.

Matt Kerwin, attorney for AT&T, said other sites were considered for the tower including the top of the KW Equestrian Center, which is too far to the west to provide reliable coverage.

Putting the tower on top of the Corinth Fire Department property would achieve better coverage, but not good enough. There is a question about whether it would provide a good signal in the Corinth school facilities.

A smaller tower also would not achieve the goal, according to Kerwin. He said the tower has to be in “line of sight” and above the tree line to be effective.

“These antennas have to see the area they’re hoping to provide coverage to,” he said. “This location on Sycamore Street was the only place that would address that gap in coverage.”

Grahame Champagne, who lives at 327 1st St., said it is not an appropriate site.