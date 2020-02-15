Corinth woman charged with felonies
SARATOGA SPRINGS -- A Corinth woman has been charged with two felonies for allegedly violating an order of protection, police records show.

Holly Turcotte, 43, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after an investigation by Saratoga Springs Police, according to the agency's public blotter.

The felony charges were filed because Turcotte allegedly violated an order of protection when having at least one prior criminal contempt conviction in the last 5 years. She also was charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal obstruction of breathing in Saratoga Springs in January.

Turcotte is free pending further court action.

