Corinth voters to decide $12 million renovation project on Feb. 9

CORINTH — A proposed $12 million school renovation would better prepare students for college and careers with more collaborative learning spaces, say school officials.
“Do we want to stay where we are for the next 20 years, or do we want to compete with some of the elite schools, with the Saratoga Springs, with the Queensburys?” said Superintendent Mark Stratton.
Voters will head to the polls on Feb. 9 to decide on the project, which the district has named “Building Our Future. Restoring Our Past,” to address safety needs, upgrade instructional space and improve energy efficiency.
Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corinth Transportation Department building at 30 Saratoga Ave.
One of the highlights of the project is renovation of the high school entrance with removal of the bus canopy and addition of new colors and siding.
Instead of having separate entrances for the middle and high schools, one centrally located entrance would be created in the middle. Security cameras would be installed, and the entrance would be handicapped accessible.
The bus canopy would be taken down, which Stratton said would improve the overall look of the building.
He said there is some opposition to removing it, because it provides cover from bad weather. Besides being ugly, however, the canopy is aging and requires annual maintenance. Lead paint is present.
Renovations planned
Another centerpiece of the project is renovation of the auditorium. The floor needs to be replaced and the chairs are ripping, according to Stratton.
The auditorium's orientation would be shifted, so a new stage could be constructed along what is currently the left wall. The capacity would be increased from 384 to 450. Room would be created for an orchestra pit and additional practice space.
Some of the classrooms would be relocated for better flow — for example, having the music rooms near the auditorium.
The wrestling room will receive new mats and other upgrades.
Stratton said both music and wrestling are very active programs in the school.
“We’re trying to appeal to our community and give them what they want and what they need,” he said.
The antiquated science rooms would be upgraded, according to Stratton. They would receive new cabinetry, storage space and furniture.
The physics teacher is teaching his class in a regular classroom and has to bring in his supplies to conduct experiments, according to Stratton.
“It’s a really cumbersome process,” he said.
Other areas of the school that would get improved include social studies classrooms and special education classrooms.
Classrooms would get new furniture and technology. School officials said the goal is to change these classrooms from being traditional rows of desks to collaborative work spaces.
High school Principal Eric Schenone said the family and consumer science rooms would be upgraded, as well as the technology rooms.
The bathrooms would all be made handicapped accessible.
Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the campus. The fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.
Stratton said the district was able to take a few items out of the larger project to complete earlier, including upgrading all rooftop air handlers to the new higher filtration standard. At the elementary school, a new handicapped accessible entrance would be constructed, and new energy-efficient windows and light fixtures installed.
Stratton said the committee putting together the building project went back to the drawing board to reshape the project and remove some items, such as a salt shed that did not directly affect instruction.
“They felt the money would be better spent on our students,” Stratton said.
Tax impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the economy. However, Stratton said he believes that this project would not be a financial burden on the community. The district is tapping $650,000 from its reserves. State aid could cover nearly 79% of the cost — about $9.43 million. That leaves a local cost of $1.918 million.
The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $17.74 more in taxes per year. That is for any STAR exemptions. It would be $12.42 with Basic STAR and $5.20 with Senior STAR.
Stratton said he and Business Manager Sue Foley have been very conservative with the district's money. During the 2016-2017 school year, the district had a $1 million deficit. That was cut in half the next year, and again in half the year after that. The district has not had had a deficit since the 2018-2019 school year. The average tax levy increase over the last three years has been 2.78%.
Stratton said he believes it is a necessary project to help students compete in a 21st-century economy.
“They desperately need these resources. We’re very confident and comfortable with the funding for this project,” he said.
If approved by voters, design work would continue through the summer. Plans would be submitted to the state for approval by October.
The project would go out to bid in early 2022 with the contract being awarded in March 2022.
Construction would take place from June 2022 through June 2023 and wrap up by the end of 2023.
Voters can request absentee ballots. Applications are available at the district office on Oak Street between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Requests must be received at least seven days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote if the person is going to pick it up. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.
