Corinth voters to decide $12 million renovation project on Feb. 9

CORINTH — A proposed $12 million school renovation would better prepare students for college and careers with more collaborative learning spaces, say school officials.

“Do we want to stay where we are for the next 20 years, or do we want to compete with some of the elite schools, with the Saratoga Springs, with the Queensburys?” said Superintendent Mark Stratton.

Voters will head to the polls on Feb. 9 to decide on the project, which the district has named “Building Our Future. Restoring Our Past,” to address safety needs, upgrade instructional space and improve energy efficiency.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corinth Transportation Department building at 30 Saratoga Ave.

One of the highlights of the project is renovation of the high school entrance with removal of the bus canopy and addition of new colors and siding.

Instead of having separate entrances for the middle and high schools, one centrally located entrance would be created in the middle. Security cameras would be installed, and the entrance would be handicapped accessible.

The bus canopy would be taken down, which Stratton said would improve the overall look of the building.