Corinth to host free milk giveaway again

CORINTH — A second free milk distribution will be held on Friday for Corinth and Hadley families.

On April 10, the school teamed with the American Dairy Association North East to give out more than 1,000 gallons of milk.

“There was such overwhelming support for this initiative that we are hosting a second drive-thru milk pickup next week,” Corinth Superintendent Mark Stratton said in a news release.

Corinth residents can get milk on Friday, from 9 a.m to noon at the Corinth Elementary School campus parking lot at 356 Center St.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved, Corinth school officials will adhere to a drive-by distribution process. Residents should stay in their car until they are prompted to receive their milk. There will be a two-gallon limit per family while supplies last.

Dairy Farmers of America, a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has arranged for 18 pallets of milk to be shared with the Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Warrensburg, Johnsburg, Minerva and Fort Edward school districts.

Pickups for these school districts had not been announced as of Monday evening.

