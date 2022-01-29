Corinth structure fire knocked down in 20 minutes

CORINTH — Three cats were rescued during a house fire in Corinth on Friday night.

Corinth Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire at 320 Center St. at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, Corinth Fire Chief Andy Kelley said that firefighters noticed that the back half of the house was on fire. The fire was put out within 20 minutes, according to Kelley.

“Everything was contained to the back deck area, the rear of the house,” Kelley said.

He said that no residents were home at the time of the fire.

Oxygen was used for one of the cats, which was transported to Latham Animal Hospital. The cat was in stable condition, according to Kelley.

The residence had some smoke damage and a little bit of water damage to the living room and kitchen, which were part of rear area of the structure.

“It was a quick knockdown,” Kelley said. “If it wasn’t for the initial attack team going in there and knocking it down it would have been worse than it was.”

Firefighers were assisted by Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department, Porter Corners Fire Company, Saratoga Springs Fire Department for a firefighter assist and search team and Maple Avenue Fire Company. The West Glens Falls Fire Company provided an engine in station on standby.

Kelley said that the cause of the fire was accidental, and could be pinpointed to two factors.

He said that a plumber had been soldering pipes in the area where the fire started.

There was also three heat lamps that the homeowner had running to keep the pipes from freezing, according to Kelley.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.