CORINTH — Medicaid reimbursements in the Corinth Central School District were the subject of a recent audit report from the New York State Comptroller's Office.
The audit found the district was missing $8,455 in possible revenues between July 2017 and March 2019 due to inadequate procedures for filing claims.
Jill Cheney-Bovee, the district's director of special education, is in charge of filing claims and said the district was able to recoup all of the revenues.
She said the district recognized the issue with the medical claims vendor before the audit was performed and was already in the process of filing claims and recouping funds from the 2017-18 school year.
"The big piece they found was that we recognized our third-party vendor wasn't pushing claims in a timely manner," Cheney-Bovee said.
To remedy the late submissions, the district opted to begin submitting their claims in-house and stopped going through a separate vendor to handle the paperwork.
The audit was triggered initially due to a large jump in claims from one year to another, a consequence of improving the procedures and dropping the vendor, according to Cheney-Bovee.
The district also reworked the way in which it acquires parental consent to file claims, according to the report.
Districts must obtain parental consent to bill Medicaid, obtain prescriptions from a qualified provider, ensure services are from or supervised by a qualified provider and document the services were provided.
The report said since moving the claims process in-house, the district has also implemented a monthly review process to ensure it does not miss any eligible claims.
Cheney-Bovee said since the district already had new processes in place, the audit process was mostly painless.
"It was all positive," Cheney-Bovee said. "I don't think I can say that about all audits."
