Corinth school officials seek voter approval for $12 million capital project

Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the district. In addition, the fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.

To fund the project, the district is using $600,000 from a capital reserve. The rest would be bonded. Nearly 79% of that cost would be reimbursed by state aid.

Stratton said the timeline for the vote was recommended by the district’s financial adviser. As for whether he has any concerns about holding the vote during a time of economic uncertainty and with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, Stratton said the renovations are necessary and long overdue.

“We have a very supportive community who we feel will be thrilled with the renovations,” he said in an email.

Stratton said he is proud of the district’s fiscal management. Corinth went from having a million-dollar gap between expenses and revenues during the 2017-2018 school year to having no deficit this past year, despite not getting as much state funding.

