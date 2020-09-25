Corinth school officials seek voter approval for $12 million capital project

CORINTH — The school district is seeking voter approval in December for a $12 million capital project, which includes expanding the high school auditorium, installing new energy-efficient lights and windows and renovating classrooms.
The school board on Tuesday decided to set a vote for Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the district’s transportation office at 30 Saratoga Ave.
Superintendent Mark Stratton said in an email that the overarching reason for the project is to modernize district facilities, address safety concerns and ongoing student needs.
Work at the middle and high school includes renovations to the science labs, technology and home and career rooms, band room, practice room, special education room and social studies classrooms and bathrooms. Math classrooms would be relocated as part of the renovations, according to school board meeting minutes.
The auditorium would be renovated and expanded to include additional music practice space.
The main entrance to the high school would get a facelift with removal of the bus canopy and new colors and siding.
At the elementary school, work includes replacing windows with energy-efficient ones, upgrading the entrance to make it handicapped-accessible and replacing the entryway roof overhang soffit.
Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the district. In addition, the fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.
To fund the project, the district is using $600,000 from a capital reserve. The rest would be bonded. Nearly 79% of that cost would be reimbursed by state aid.
Stratton said the timeline for the vote was recommended by the district’s financial adviser. As for whether he has any concerns about holding the vote during a time of economic uncertainty and with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, Stratton said the renovations are necessary and long overdue.
“We have a very supportive community who we feel will be thrilled with the renovations,” he said in an email.
Stratton said he is proud of the district’s fiscal management. Corinth went from having a million-dollar gap between expenses and revenues during the 2017-2018 school year to having no deficit this past year, despite not getting as much state funding.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
