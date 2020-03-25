Corinth school district starts community initiative

CORINTH — Corinth Central School District is starting a community-based effort to celebrate the community and support its neighbors.

The initiative is called Corinth is Community. Donations will be used to purchase gift certificates from local restaurants and businesses that will be given to Corinth families who are in need. To make a donation, please contact Craig Falkenbury at falkenburyc@corinthcsd.org or Hillary Haskell at haskellh@corinthcsd.org.

If people make donations of $15 or more to the effort, they will receive a free Corinth is Community T-shirt.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton thanked Falkenbury and Haskell for spearheading the effort. Stratton said he found out about this idea from Watervliet Superintendent Lori Caplan.

“Even before I started working in Corinth, I heard about how strong the community is — how we all come together to help those in need. Yet now, more than ever, is the time for our community to celebrate this strength and pride,” Stratton said in a news release. “It's during uncertain times such as this current National health pandemic that people start social movements and strengthen their core beliefs.

People are asked to take a picture of themselves wearing the shirt and send it to Tara Mitchell at mitchellt@corinthcsd.org for the district website and to Pat Siano at sianop@corinthcsd.org for social media. They can also post photos to their own social media channels with the hashtag #CorinthIsCommunity to help spread the word.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 8 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0