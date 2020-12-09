 Skip to main content
Corinth school board officially sets Feb. 9 vote on $12 million capital project
Corinth school board officially sets Feb. 9 vote on $12 million capital project

Corinth school board officially sets Feb. 9 vote on $12 million capital project

Seen here is a rendering of the proposed renovation of the exterior of Corinth High School. This is part of a $12 million capital project that will be before voters on Feb. 9.

 Image provided by BCA Architects & Engineers

CORINTH — The school board on Tuesday set Feb. 9 for the vote on the district’s $12 million capital project, which addresses safety needs, upgrades instructional space and improves energy-efficiency.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corinth Transportation Department building at 30 Saratoga Ave.

If approved by voters, work would occur at all of the district buildings. The main entrance to the high school would get a facelift, with removal of the bus canopy and addition of new colors and siding. The auditorium would be renovated and expanded to include additional music practice space.

At the middle and high school, the science labs would be renovated, as would the rooms for technology and home and careers classes. Other areas of the school that would get improved include social studies classrooms, the band and practice rooms, special education classrooms and bathrooms.

Work at the elementary school would include replacing windows with energy-efficient ones, upgrading the entrance to make it handicapped-accessible and replacing the roof that overhangs the entryway.

Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the district. The fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.

The district is tapping $650,000 from a capital reserve fund to put toward the cost of the project. The rest would be bonded. Nearly 79% of the cost would be reimbursed by state aid.

Voters can request absentee ballots. Applications are available at the district office on Oak Street between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Requests must be received at least seven days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote if the person is going to pick it up. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Business Administrator Susan Foley said outreach efforts will include a flyer and social media posts. A community forum will be scheduled for either the last week of January or the first week of February.

School officials are excited about the project. Students in a digital marketing class have been working on slogans to promote it.

Corinth Superintendent Mark Stratton said he particularly likes the “Building Our Future. Restoring Our Past” tagline.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Corinth school officials are seeking voter approval on Feb. 9 for a $12 million capital project. The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corinth Transportation Department building at 30 Saratoga Ave.

The district is tapping $650,000 from a capital reserve fund and bonding the rest. State aid would pick up 79% of the cost. Here are the highlights of the proposed improvements:

  • Replacing windows at the elementary school with energy-efficient ones.
  • Expanding the auditorium at the high school and renovating classrooms.
  • Upgrading the high school entrance façade.
  • Installing energy-saving LED lights throughout the district.
  • Replacing the fire alarm and security systems.
