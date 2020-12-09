Corinth school board officially sets Feb. 9 vote on $12 million capital project

CORINTH — The school board on Tuesday set Feb. 9 for the vote on the district’s $12 million capital project, which addresses safety needs, upgrades instructional space and improves energy-efficiency.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Corinth Transportation Department building at 30 Saratoga Ave.

If approved by voters, work would occur at all of the district buildings. The main entrance to the high school would get a facelift, with removal of the bus canopy and addition of new colors and siding. The auditorium would be renovated and expanded to include additional music practice space.

At the middle and high school, the science labs would be renovated, as would the rooms for technology and home and careers classes. Other areas of the school that would get improved include social studies classrooms, the band and practice rooms, special education classrooms and bathrooms.

Work at the elementary school would include replacing windows with energy-efficient ones, upgrading the entrance to make it handicapped-accessible and replacing the roof that overhangs the entryway.

Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the district. The fire alarm and security systems would be replaced.